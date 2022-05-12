Our world was created
By God with a master plan
To live in Peace and Unity
And so, he created man.
To man he gave power
He gave man wisdom and truth
The Bible he gave as a compass
To guide him the right way through
Our children are the Blessed Gift
With them we have a special bond
It is our duty to protect them
And keep them safe from harm
Education is the key
For their future to be bright
And now the time has come
To do for the children what’s right
Education is the key to unlock those closed doors
We can give them a future
Where they can forever explore
So, let’s all join together
Do not hesitate
When we invest in our children
What a difference it will make
The money of course is important
But it more than just the cost
It’s about a great education
So our children won’t be lost
Poem by: Annette Franklin, Columbia