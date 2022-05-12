Our world was created

By God with a master plan

To live in Peace and Unity

And so, he created man.

To man he gave power

He gave man wisdom and truth

The Bible he gave as a compass

To guide him the right way through

Our children are the Blessed Gift

With them we have a special bond

It is our duty to protect them

And keep them safe from harm

Education is the key

For their future to be bright

And now the time has come

To do for the children what’s right

Education is the key to unlock those closed doors

We can give them a future

Where they can forever explore

So, let’s all join together

Do not hesitate

When we invest in our children

What a difference it will make

The money of course is important

But it more than just the cost

It’s about a great education

So our children won’t be lost

Poem by: Annette Franklin, Columbia