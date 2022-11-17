The Roe family is made up of Billy, Jessica, Tripp and Ashyr, and they all love to hunt and fish. They fish at Lake Columbia, Lake Bill Waller and at their Aunt Judy's pond in Oak Vale. Billy and Jessica even go deep sea fishing. The three older family members have each killed at least one deer.

Tripp, an 8-year-old, plans to drop at least two more deer this year, and Ashyr, 7, is determined to make this his year to shoot his first deer, hopefully a buck.

The family lives in Improve and hunts on their Pawpaw's land in Kokomo. Tripp got especially excited when he killed his first deer.

"Yeah, boy! I dropped that big 'un right where it stood!" Tripp said.

Tripp loves the outdoors and likes to hunt more than Ashyr. He likes the pride that he feels knowing he got to skin, prep and eat the deer that he killed. He shot his first deer with a 6.5 Creedmoor rifle. He was in a stand that was raised high off of the ground. He described it as a tree stand, but it wasn't in a tree.

He said they started waiting at dawn, and he shot the deer around 9:45 a.m. While he waits, he plays games on his phone or falls asleep.

"My RaRa (Aunt Robin Broom) woke me up when the deer came," Tripp said. "I felt excited. After I shot it, I was shaking so bad, I couldn't stop. After I killed it, we skinned it and took it to Stringers (Deer Processing in Columbia) and got it cut up. Now we eat it."

Ashyr has only gotten to fish so far but has been excited by that. He said that catching a fish makes him happy. The process for him is simple. He throws the rod in. His mom, Jessica, said he once threw the whole thing in the water. After you throw the line in, he said you wait for the fish to tug. He uses worms or cheese as bait but said the fish prefer the worms. When a fish tugs the line, he said you just pull it up out of the water.

"Mawmaw, I got a big ole fish!" Ashyr said in his exuberant and silly way after catching his first fish.

"We love to hunt because it is family bonding time, and the adrenaline rush of seeing your child drop his first deer makes it all worth it," Jessica said. "We love to fish because when we go, we make bets on who will catch the first fish, the biggest fish, the smallest fish, etc. We also love being on the water because it's calming. When you have two little boys, you need calming."

The family's main meat source comes from the deer they kill. It saves money to have your freezer full of meat you provide for yourself.

"When you kill a deer, your heart beats faster. You have to calm yourself and level your gun," Jessica said. "It is a great feeling knowing you are providing for your family, but it is a sport, too. We know our freezers are going to be full with plenty of meat."

The Roe family is close and has a close-knit group of friends that are like family to them. Being outdoors is a joy for them all.