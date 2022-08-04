A unique evening of worship will take place at Calvary Baptist Church Sunday night, August 7, at 5 p.m. The combined choirs of 19th Avenue Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Centerville Baptist Church in Soso, and Calvary Baptist Church will present “NIGHTS OF PRAISE,” a worship experience featuring the music of Sandi Patti, Brooklyn Tabernacle, Prestonwood Church and others.

This traveling multi-choir tour presented the program last Sunday, July 31, at 19th Avenue and is set to be at Calvary this Sunday, August 7, at 5 p.m. and then conclude at Centerville in Soso on August 28. All services are set for 5 p.m.

This special event was born from the relationships the choir directors share through sports officiating. Monty Bounds (19th Avenue), David Blackwell (Centerville), and Reuben McDowell (Calvary) all officiate sports together and thought the idea of a multi-choir presentation from the three counties would be a great way to keep the choirs engaged through the summer months and also provide an avenue for coordinated worship and fellowship among the churches and communities.

Please make plans to attend and be a part of this special evening of worship. Join us at Calvary Baptist Church, 1309 Church Street, for our local presentation of “NIGHTS OF PRAISE.”