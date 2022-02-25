Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of March 08, 2022:

McCarty, David Neil, J.

XX 2019-KA-01633-COA

Nakero Lashawn Hamer Jr. a/k/a Nakero Hamer v. State of Mississippi; Tippah Circuit Court; LC Case #: TK18-189; Ruling Date: 07/12/2019; Ruling Judge: John Luther; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Tippah County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by McDonald, J. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-CP-00022-COA

Kendrick Crockett v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00274; Ruling Date: 12/14/2020; Ruling Judge: Betty Sanders; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Wilson, P.J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-CA-00467-COA

Carl Erves and Dale Erves v. Gerald Hosemann, Valda R. Hosemann, Troyce Luke Gullett and Kristy Burke Gullett; Warren Chancery Court; LC Case #: 75CH1:17-cv-00149-BLR; Ruling Date: 04/13/2020; Ruling Judge: Bennie Richard; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-00930-COA

Mary Archer v. Harlow's Casino Resort & Spa; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-0021-CI; Ruling Date: 07/09/2020; Ruling Judge: Carol White-Richard; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-01331-COA

Moses C. Everett v. Robert H. Dykes a/k/a Bob Dykes d/b/a Dykes Farm, LLC, Dan Glienke d/b/a LOL Finance Company, Covington County Sheriff's Department, Covington County Board of Supervisors, Arthur Keys, Sterling Craft, Jimmy D. White and Fenton Page; Covington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-149C; Ruling Date: 11/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Stanley Sorey; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Dissents Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00509-COA

Sherry Westmoreland v. State of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: LK18-388B; Ruling Date: 11/08/2019; Ruling Judge: John Gregory; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00809-COA

Clinton Winters, Jr. a/k/a Clinton S. Winters v. State of Mississippi; Panola Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: CR2019-109SMP2; Ruling Date: 06/29/2020; Ruling Judge: Smith Murphey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing and all issues and requests raised in subsequent attachments to the motion for rehearing filed by Clinton Williams, Jr. are denied.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-01328-COA

William O. Rives, II and Richard T. Rives v. Jason G. Ishee and GB Brookhaven, LLC; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:19-cv-00349; Ruling Date: 02/12/2020; Ruling Judge: Cynthia Brewer; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Greenlee, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Greenlee, J. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: Greenlee, J., Joins This Opinion.