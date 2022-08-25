High school football season has now entered full swing, with all four Marion County teams suiting up for official competition this Friday. Columbia will host Mendenhall in a showdown of Class 4A juggernauts, East Marion will host West Marion in a cross-county rivalry game to open both teams' season and CA will host East Rankin Academy with hopes of earning its first victory on its home turf.

Mendenhall (0-0) at Columbia (0-0)

This opening-week matchup between the Wildcats and Tigers has been surrounded by hype ever since it was first announced they would face one another in the first week of the season. Mendenhall enters the season ranked by many as the No. 1 team in Class 4A competition, but Columbia enters the season as the reigning 4A champs with reason to believe they can defend that crown.

For head coach Chip Bilderback, the hype never mattered in the first place. Although what Columbia accomplished last fall was phenomenal, he's remained adamant that this year's squad still has everything to prove as they start back from Square 1 in another campaign. The only difference is that this time around, they know they'll be getting everyone's best shot.

"We know a lot of folks are excited about seeing us play Mendenhall, and we're excited to see it finally get here, too, but we're not here just to ride the coat tails of what last year's team accomplished," Bilderback said. "If anything, last year's success just puts a bigger target on our backs in 2022. Mendenhall was put on top of the 4A rankings this summer, and we're going to have to be at our best because you know they're going to be amped up for the chance to knock us off that hill."

The Wildcats have taken on the Tigers in each of the past three seasons, winning all three in convincing fashion, but both teams enter August with a wealth of momentum and talent to justify their standings as top contenders in the class.

The Wildcats are coming off a 21-7 win over Greene County in last week's jamboree, while the Tigers are coming off a 14-0 win in their jamboree against Tylertown. The winner of Friday night's opener is likely to stand atop the Class 4A rankings entering Week 2 as both teams continue climbing towards lofty season goals.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

West Marion (0-0) at East Marion (0-0)

Some matchups just mean more than others, and neither team can ignore the fact that Friday's season opener between the Eagles and the Trojans won't just be an average football game. West Marion will be looking to secure a fourth consecutive win over their rivals from just across the river while East Marion hopes to snap that streak with their first victory over the Trojans since 2017.

For East Marion head coach Jerry Fletcher, the preparation for Friday's game will remain the same as any other contest he's prepared for as a coach, but he can see the added excitement on the faces of his players, who are eager to be the group that finally grabs another win over the rival Trojans. His hope is to channel that excitement as a fuel for a strong week of practice and a night of strong execution on Friday, without allowing it to become a distraction.

"We try to keep the same approach as we would any other week, but we know in the back of the kids' minds, this is bigger than just a regular game," Fletcher said. "It's a big rivalry, these kids know each other and they really want to earn those bragging rights. Our task is to help them find ways to use that energy to their advantage and not allow it to become something that distracts them from executing the way they've prepared to all summer. But we're excited, and we're ready for that challenge."

Just across the river, the Trojans are just as thrilled for the chance to start off a new season with a fourth straight victory over the rival Eagles. Head coach Brandon Thornhill said he always enjoys being a part of the excitement surrounding this contest and hopes to see it propel both teams toward success over the months ahead.

"We love it. These are the kind of games you just never forget playing as a high school football player because they just mean a little bit more to you, your teammates and your community," Thornhill said. "Our approach as coaches doesn't change, but you definitely sense that extra energy leading up to game day. It's the first game that goes toward determining the Marion County Football Championship, and these kids take a lot of pride in their pursuit of that, so we're going to do our best to put them in position to make plays and win the ball game."

For East Marion, the key to victory seems rather clear. It involves finding ways to slow down the Trojans' senior running back Jakaden Mark, who rushed for over 1,000 yards a season ago and scored three touchdowns in last week's 19-0 jamboree win over Franklin County. It won't be an easy task, but nothing worth achieving ever comes easy.

"We've got to stop No. 12 or at least find a way to slow him down," Fletcher said. "He's an exceptional young athlete who can make a lot of plays if you let him in open space, so our defense has be prepared, be on the same page and execute at a high level to keep from allowing those big, game-changing plays."

The Trojans aren't expecting any easy tasks, either, after seeing the Eagles dominate Lumberton in a 26-0 jamboree victory last Friday. But Thornhill believes the Trojans' recipe for success revolves around focusing on their own game plan and executing at the same level they did in last week's jamboree.

"It's all about executing our game plan and playing our brand of football," Thornhill said. "We've got to minimize mistakes, make plays on both sides of the ball and make plays on special teams as well. At some point in the game, special teams will likely play a role in changing the game in someone's favor, and if that's going to be the case, we want it to be in our favor."

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Columbia Academy (0-2) at East Rankin Academy (1-0)

The Cougars will look to bounce back Friday night in Pelahatchie from an 0-2 start as they take on East Rankin Academy.

Coming off back-to-back weeks of disappointing offense, head coach TC Chambliss said the Cougars aren’t going to switch things up just for the sake of trying something different. Ultimately, he said, it comes down to executing, so their focus has been on perfecting their inside zone, outside zone and pin-and-pull rushing attack that the Cougars want to be able to hang their hat on.

“We want to rep those things until we can’t get them wrong. We need to go back to the basics and stop worrying so much about volume as we are execution,” he said. “There’s no reason we should be able to move the ball the way we are but not being able to cross the goal line. You watch film and it makes you sick seeing the opportunities we’ve had and us not being able to capitalize.”

While the Cougars aren’t going back to the drawing board with their schemes, the second-year head coach said they are shuffling the offensive line this week to create a combination up front that he believes will be an improvement.

East Rankin Academy is coming off a 26-21 win over Oak Hill Academy and looked much more explosive in its first game than it did last year. The Patriots are no longer running the triple option and are instead operating out of the spread and throwing the ball around the yard a lot more. Chambliss said it’s a lot easier to prepare for a more common offense like the spread than it is the triple option.

CA lost to East Rankin 10-8 last year in a game that the Cougars lost their starting quarterback. Chambliss said that game left a bad taste in their mouths, but the awful taste they currently have after losing their first two games by a combined seven points is more pressing.

“We have to have that game where we break through and stop making those mistakes that have haunted these first two games,” Chambliss said. “We know we have a lot more potential than we’ve played up to. It just makes you feel awful with how well our defense has played. It makes you feel like you’re letting (the defense) down. If we would’ve did just a little bit more, we could have just as easily rewarded them with two victories.

“We’re tired of being close. It’s time to clean it up, it’s time to push through and it’s time to get things right to get this ship on the right path.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.