Local football teams are beginning to hit full stride as the third Friday of the MHSAA football season approaches. Columbia (2-0) is preparing for a trip to Petal for a rematch against the Class 6A Panthers (2-0), East Marion is preparing to host North Forrest (0-2) in its 2022 homecoming game and West Marion is hoping to bounce back with a big road win over the Class 4A St. Martin Yellow Jackets (2-0).

Columbia (2-0) at Petal (2-0)

The Wildcats' third contest might just be their most anticipated game to date, pitting two of the top teams in MHSAA football against one another in non district play. It'll be a rematch of the only game Columbia lost last season in a route to the Class 4A State Championship, and this time it'll be on the road in front of one of the largest crowds MHSAA regular season football has to offer.

Columbia enters Week 3 off of back-to-back strong victories to start the season, defeating Class 4A's preseason No. 1 team Mendenhall 21-16 in the opener then lighting up the scoreboard in last week's 41-6 win over East Marion. The Panthers, however, have gotten off to quite the hot start of their own, downing Hattiesburg 21-18 and defeating Brookhaven 35-8 last Friday.

Although the Panthers present plenty of challenges to each opponent they face, Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback said Friday night's game plan is all about the Wildcats establishing their own brand of football not beating themselves with costly mistakes.

"We've got to have a better week of preparation than we did last week, for starters. We're going on the road to play a very, very tough 6A opponent, and they're going to have an advantage in numbers," Bilderback said. "In games like that, you can't afford to get lazy. When you're tired and you get lazy, you turn the ball over. Penalties are still biting us in the butt as well, so that's something we need to focus on correcting this week. They're really big up front and really sound on special teams, so we've got a great test ahead of us, and I'm excited to see how it unfolds."

The opening kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

North Forrest (0-2) at East Marion (0-2)

Two groups of Eagles will meet Friday night for the chance to shake off a rough start to the 2022 season and get into the win column. With East Marion rolling out the red carpet for their homecoming court prior to the game, head coach Jerry Fletcher and his players will be bound and determined to ensure they're the team that comes away with the victory.

The Eagles are coming off back-to-back tough losses. They fell 19-6 to West Marion in their season opener before traveling to Columbia last Friday for a 41-6 loss against the Wildcats. Although the success they've hoped for hasn't come immediately, Fletcher believes the Eagles are in position to put up a great homecoming performance against a fellow 2A team that is trying to fight its way out of the same hole.

"I told our guys that, on offense, we have to execute. We can't just focus on the scoreboard or allow the score to dictate our approach to the game," Fletcher said. "In the first game, I thought we left about 20 points on the field that could've made a difference in the outcome. Columbia tested us in all kinds of ways last week as well, and we just didn't execute the way we should have.

"But now, we finally get the chance to see where we stand against another 2A school. It's homecoming, so everyone's excited and ready to get back out on the field. If we can just practice what we've been preaching and find ways to keep moving the football, I think we'll have a real good opportunity to come away with a win."

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.

West Marion (1-1) at St. Martin (1-1)

The Trojans enter Week 3 of their season after taking their first loss last Friday to Tylertown. Having fallen victim to several self-inflicted wounds, they're more than eager to put the loss behind them with a strong performance against another tough opponent on Friday night. In order to do so, it'll likely take another big performance by Jakaden Mark, who's amassed 287 rushing yards and four touchdowns through the first two contests of his senior year.

Likewise, the Yellow Jackets will be looking to erase the memory of last week's 38-18 loss against Pace High School in Florida. They're led by senior quarterback DK Jenkins, who's carved up opposing defenses for 327 passing yards and four touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season.

West Marion head coach Brandon Thornhill knows his team will have its work cut out for it entering Friday's showdown, but he believes his players are being fueled by the opportunity to accomplish something no other West Marion football team ever has.

"For one thing, we really just need to learn how to get out of our own way," he said. "We've kind of held ourselves back in different situations with turnovers and miscommunication on offense. Defensively, I think we've been playing really well, and I think that group will just keep getting better and better each week. St. Martin is a 6A school, and our guys are excited for the chance to see if they can become the first West Marion team to take down a 6A team. We'll see what happens on Friday."

The opening kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.