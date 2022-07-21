This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Regional Breastfeeding Coordinator Annie Martin, IBCLC, of the Mississippi Department of Health.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born at Forrest General in Hattiesburg on Dec. 26, 1988.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I graduated from Columbia High School, Jones College and USM.

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: So, I'm the regional manager for the breastfeeding program through the health department. We help moms with prenatal education, offer support and answer any questions and concerns they might have about breastfeeding,

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: When I had my son, I was 20. I knew that baby formula was really expensive, and I couldn't afford it and didn't want to put that expense on my parents. I tried to study as much as I could about breastfeeding, and I was blessed to find a lot of resources and support during that process. I just really enjoy being able to offer that same kind of support and information to other mothers.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: Being able to help moms. Being able to share with other 19 to 20-year-old moms that, 'Hey, it's possible to work, go to school and breastfeed.' It's kind of like teaching, in the sense that you can see that light switch on whenever they begin to realize they can do it. It gives them confidence, so I really enjoy being a part of that.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: Working with moms who have a lack of resources or a lack of supply due to surgeries or anatomical issues to help them find the resources or support that they need.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: When you're trying to determine an issue when it comes to your personal health, look for horses, not zebras. Look for the most common, simple issues rather than those rare issues that only one out of 100 women have. There's so much misinformation between Google and different social media groups, and that's an issue we deal with as well. Everyone wants to look online for that quick fix, and sometimes it's not a quick fix.

Q: Who are the people who have been most influential in your life?

A: It would definitely have to be my mom, Jo Ellen Deal Carr, and my grandfather, James "Dick" Deal.

Q: Do you have children?

A: I have one son, Jamie Martin.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: My mom is going to kill me, but it's Stouffer's lasagna!

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I'd absolutely love to visit Paris.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I actually collect chickens.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: I really appreciate the way the community comes together to show support during times of need or times of tragedy.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: I would love to sit down and have a meal with my grandfather, who we lost about 18 months ago.

Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on who you are today?

A: I'd say that having my son was definitely the most impactful moment of my life so far.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I'd love to travel more if I ever get the opportunity. We'll see where life takes us.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?

A: Tenacious, caring and giving.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I'd like to be remembered as someone who helped others when they thought they couldn't make it another day.