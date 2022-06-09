This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Defy Spa owner Desiree' Gregory.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born in New Orleans on Feb. 24, 1975.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University, and for specialization I went to the Mississippi Institute of Aesthetics, Nails and Cosmetology in Clinton.

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: I'm the owner of a medical spa here in Columbia called Defy. We do skincare, waxing, lash extensions, laser hair removal and Botox.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: So, my husband works away from home, and when he's away, I usually take a class. I found this lash extension course and decided I'd try it out. They offered me a job, and I started becoming interested in other aspects of the business, so I went to school for it. Towards the end of school, a friend of mine, Dr. Holmes, asked if I would come in and work at his clinic. That was in August, so it hasn't even been a year.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: I love when I finish and a woman looks in the mirror and she's just so happy. You can just see the confidence and the peace she has with herself.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: The most challenging part is just getting people to know who I am, where I am and what I do.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: Discretion. When people close their eyes and get comfortable, they confide in you and often talk about things that I don't consider my business. So it's very important to be professional and use discretion.

Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A: I wanted to be a teacher, which I was for a while, and I decided that it wasn't for me.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: I'm not sure I could really narrow that down to just one person. Everyone is influential. I try to take things I like from each person.

Q: What is your spouse’s name?

A: Tim Gregory.

Q: Do you have children?

A: I have two, Olivia and Thomas.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: I would want chocolate and chardonnay.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I'd love to travel to space.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I love art, all different kinds.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: Christmas here is magical. I was absolutely blown away by it from the first time I experienced it.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: I would like to sit down and have lunch with my younger self and let her know that it's an amazing life, so don't even worry about it.

Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on who you are today?

A: I wouldn't say there's necessarily been just one big moment, but there was a time in my life when I realized that it really just doesn't matter what others think of you. People are going to think what they want to think of you regardless, and I wasn’t living my life for them. You can’t spend all your time trying to explain yourself to every person. Some people just won’t get you, and that’s fine.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I'd love to either skydive or ride in a hot air balloon. Anything that’s in the sky would be a really neat experience.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?

A: Reliability, responsibility and punctuality.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I'd like to be remembered as someone who people felt better about themselves after being around.