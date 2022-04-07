This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Ernestine Dillon.

Q: Where were you born?

A: Well, I was born in Jackson, but my hometown is Tylertown.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I graduated from Tylertown High School and from Ole Miss.

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: I'm a teacher and a track and field coach at Columbia High School.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: I always wanted to work with children because I've always believed there are kids who just need guidance. Once the opportunity to teach came along, I just thought, "OK, this is where I need to be." It's just a love for people.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: I enjoy working with children. Just the process of meeting new people, helping them learn and then watching those children become young adults.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: I would say that teaching during the pandemic and with all of the changes that have come about as a result of that has been the most challenging. Kids became accustomed to being at home, and now they're transitioning back into being in the classroom each day. There have also been a lot of changes with the technology we use on a daily basis.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: Meet children where they are and just help guide them along the way. Be there when it seems like they're going to fall. I've always prided myself on knowing that I was once their age and that we once went through a lot of the same things they're facing. So I try not to be judgmental and to just be there to help guide them.

Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A: I wanted to be a law enforcement officer. I actually had the opportunity to work at a police station one summer when I got out of school, and it was a wonderful experience.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: At home, it was definitely my mom (Josie Slocum) and my grandmother (Gazetter Slocum). Those two individuals were my guiding force. In high school, coach Leon Magee was like a father figure to me. He was the one who helped make sure that I stayed above the trouble, kept my nose clean and reached my potential.

Q: What is your spouse’s name?

A: My husband's name is Vernon Dillon.

Q: Do you have children?

A: I do. I have two sons, Joseph Dillon and Dwayne Dillon.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: I've always loved seafood, so I would have to say fish.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I would love to visit Paris someday. It's absolutely beautiful.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I love watching Hallmark movies. It's my favorite way to just unwind and relax when I'm at home.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: The people. Everyone has been extremely kind and welcoming from the moment I arrived. It's also a plus that I get to work with my best friend.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: I would want to have lunch with my mom and my grandmother. They've both passed on, and I miss them dearly.

Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on who you are today?

A: I would say it was the day that my mother died. I remember just thinking back on all of the lessons she taught me over the years and knowing that, as the oldest child, it was my responsibility to step in and help guide my siblings the way that she guided me.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?

A: Positive, giving and energetic.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I would like to be remembered as someone my family, friends and students knew they could come to and depend on when they were in need of help.