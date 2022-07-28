This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Empowerment In-Motion owner Kelly Williams.

Q: Where were you born?

A: I was born in Twin Falls, Idaho,

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I went to Idaho State University. I have a bachelors degree in health information and an MBA, and I've also done various trainings as a yoga instructor.

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: I'm the owner of Empowerment In-Motion. Buti yoga is my focus as an instructor, and I have other people who are starting to teach for me who have their 200 hours in the traditional vinyasa and hatha yoga.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: I wanted to teach people how to heal themselves and how to connect with their bodies. I believe if we start with healing ourselves, we can heal the whole world — starting with Columbia.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: Just seeing and knowing how it changes people's lives. You can see how grateful people are for the things that they've learned and the progress they've made. That makes it worth it for me.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: Just pouring a lot of energy into getting things up and running and letting people know what I'm doing here.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: I learned that I had a lot of inner work to do on myself as well. Releasing myself from old thoughts and programming and forgiving myself.

Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A: I wanted to be a teacher, and now I teach college online and I teach yoga.

Q: What was your first job?

A: Well, my first job as a teenager was at Burger King, and my first job out of college was as a medical records director at a hospital.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: Probably my husband. He supports me in everything that I do. He helped me renovate my studio, and he's always there for me when I need him.

Q: What is your spouse’s name?

A: Jeff Williams.

Q: Do you have children?

A: We have a 16-year-old named Stacy, a 14-year-old named Mason and a 7-year-old named Jolie.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: Probably a giant salad from Stacy's Skillet, with honey mustard dressing.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I want to go to Costa Rica. They do a lot of yoga retreats there, and I eat a lot of fruit, so just to be there in that environment with a lot of exotic fruit sounds really nice.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I like gardening, doing yoga, working out and going for walks when I have the time.

Q: What do you enjoy about Columbia and Marion County?

A: I love that it's so historical and quaint. It has the cutest little downtown area, and my husband and I have always loved small towns. I love all of the historical houses, and I'd love to see them all renovated and made beautiful again. The people here are also really kind and loving.

Q: What clubs or organizations are you involved with?

A: I'm an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: I'd want to have lunch with my great grandpa, Doil Montgomery. We were just really close. He was a hard worker and really mellowed out in his old age.

Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on who you are today?

A: Opening my yoga studio made me have to work on healing myself before I could heal others. I had to step out of my comfort zone and learn to open up, be more accepting of myself and be more accepting of other people.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I'd like to go skydiving someday.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?

A: I try to be loving, accepting and forgiving.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I would like to be remembered as someone who truly loved other people, helped build a community and helped people heal. -