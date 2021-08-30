Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association announced that as of 8 a.m. this morning, nearly 10,000 members are without power.

Leif Munkel, manager of member services, said, “We have PRVEPA crews along with crews from MDR and Looks Great Services working to restore power. We are unable to provide more details at this time because members of our team are continuing to assess the situation.”

He said their primary goals are to ensure the safety of our members and employees and the restoration of services.

Any member who has suffered a power outage is to call 855-2PRVEPA.