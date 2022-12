First year Automotive students at the Marion County Carl Loftin Career and Technology Center (MCCTC) have been experiencing some very interesting classroom and shop activities during the first semester. While students learned the basics of mechanics, they also experienced mechanics first hand. During this project, students engaged in approximately 15 shop hours removing an engine and transmission from a Ford F-150. | Photo submitted

The First year automotive students are include, from front row, from left, Nicholas Reagan, Parker Earls, and Gavin Forbes; middle row, Kayne Caruana, Izaiah Caruana, and Mikie Jones, back row; Graydarious Burks, Kimberly Thurber, Kaleigh Parker and Victoria Thomas.