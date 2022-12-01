Students from the Marion County Carl Loftin Career & Technology Center’s local Digital Media chapter of the Technology Student Association (TSA) recently held a canned food drive. Members were asked to donate five-10 canned/dry goods. The chapter donated around 300 items to the Marion County Food Pantry to assist with the holiday season. Mrs. Heather Smith’s Digital Media I and II classes consist of students from Columbia High School, East Marion High School, West Marion High School, and Homeschool. Pictured below are some of the Digital Media II students along with the chapter’s donations.