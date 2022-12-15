Students in Mrs. Anna Woodrow’s Engineering I class at the Marion County Career and

Technology Center were recently certified in the OSHA 10-Hour General Industry course. The

students received a certificate and an OSHA 10-Hour General Industry wallet card from the

OSHA Training Institute. The OSHA Outreach Training Program for General Industry provides

training for entry-level workers and employers on the recognition, avoidance, abatement, and

prevention of safety and health hazards in workplaces in general industry. Through this training,

OSHA helps to ensure that workers are more knowledgeable about workplace hazards and their

rights. The benefits of this certification for the students include: developing a safety mindset

and learning valuable skills for their future, knowing their worker rights, employer

responsibilities, filing a complaint, receiving the wallet card that demonstrates to

employers that they have received safety training needed in the workplace, and becoming more

employable by gaining a competitive advantage in the job market. Mrs. Woodrow’s Engineering

classes are composed of students from East Marion High School, West Marion High School,

Columbia High School,Columbia Academy, and local homeschool students.