Students in Mrs. Anna Woodrow’s Engineering I class at the Marion County Career and
Technology Center were recently certified in the OSHA 10-Hour General Industry course. The
students received a certificate and an OSHA 10-Hour General Industry wallet card from the
OSHA Training Institute. The OSHA Outreach Training Program for General Industry provides
training for entry-level workers and employers on the recognition, avoidance, abatement, and
prevention of safety and health hazards in workplaces in general industry. Through this training,
OSHA helps to ensure that workers are more knowledgeable about workplace hazards and their
rights. The benefits of this certification for the students include: developing a safety mindset
and learning valuable skills for their future, knowing their worker rights, employer
responsibilities, filing a complaint, receiving the wallet card that demonstrates to
employers that they have received safety training needed in the workplace, and becoming more
employable by gaining a competitive advantage in the job market. Mrs. Woodrow’s Engineering
classes are composed of students from East Marion High School, West Marion High School,
Columbia High School,Columbia Academy, and local homeschool students.