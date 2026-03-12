In the ninth week of the 2026 Mississippi Legislative Session, the Senate approved nominations to boards and passed legislation including:

House Bill 1758 establishes the Foster Youth Earned Benefits Protection for Success Act, requiring the Department of Child Protection Services to determine within sixty (60) days of a child entering state custody whether the child is receiving or eligible for certain federal earned benefits, such as Social Security or veteran’s survivor benefits, and to ensure those benefits are conserved and used for the child’s benefit.

House Bill 565 requires health benefit plans and Medicaid to offer coverage for biomarker testing in cancer patients which can lead to specific treatments instead of radiation or chemotherapy.

House Bill 1719 creates a study committee to determine ways to lessen or prevent financial fraud.

House Bill 1546 adds the crimes of human trafficking - felony procuring prostitution and promoting prostitution - to the list of felonies that cannot be expunged.

House Bill 898 creates the Sales Tax Diversion Study Committee to review current sales tax diversion practices and identify discrepancies and assess the financial impact of misallocated sales tax revenue on municipalities and other purposes.

House Bill 1603 clarifies that owners have sole control of their properties and squatters accrue no rights to property on which they trespass.

House Bill 1386 amends current law to allow certain special fund monies distributed to municipalities to be spent for repair, maintenance or reconstruction of sidewalks, and acquisition or rehabilitation of municipal buildings.

v House Bill 547 allows a licensed check cashing business to pass the third-party processing company's fees on to its customers and provide clear notice that the fees will be applied to debit and credit card transactions.

The New Albany High School Choir and the Newton County High School Choir performed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Capitol, as part of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s tradition of allowing students to share their talents.

Senator Andy Berry on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, led presentation of Senate Resolution 32, to the Simpson Academy Lady Cougars Softball Team and Head Coach Matt Harrison and Assistant Coaches Ben Coney and Michael Harrison for winning the MAIS 4A Division I State Softball Championship.

Senator Rod Hickman on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 led presentation of Senate Resolution 52, to Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Mississippi Alpha Network on its 55th anniversary.

The Senate met the Tuesday, March 3, 2026, deadline for committees to report general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the House of Representatives. The next deadlines are Wednesday, March 11, 2026, for original floor action on general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the House of Representatives, Thursday, March 12, 2026, for reconsideration and passage of general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the House of Representatives and Friday, March 13, 2026, to dispose of motions to reconsider

general bills and constitutional amendments originating in the House of Representatives.