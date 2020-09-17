Judy Bingham Cooper Bryant

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Lakeview Church of God for Judy Bingham Cooper Bryant, 73, of Tylertown, who died on Monday, Sept. 14. A private burial followed in Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Bishop A.D. Gammill officiated at the services. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, and from 9 a.m. until the time of services on Friday, Sept. 18 at Lakeview Church of God.

She loved animals. She had four cats, two birds, one dog and they were very special to her. She had a love for God’s word and read her Bible fervently. She was a faithful member of Lakeview Church of God. She had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. She just had a love for all people and people loved her. She encountered many heartaches and setbacks in life, but her faithfulness to the Lord never wavered.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Bingham; mother, Mary Etta Sanders; stepmother, Ravernell Burr; one brother, Lynn Bingham, and two sisters, Doris Anderson and Frankie Price.

Survivors include her two sons, Mac Cooper Jr. (Melissa) of Foxworth and Michael Cooper of Tylertown; two daughters, Mary Bolin (Anthony) of Tylertown and Judy Dunn of Kokomo; two brothers, Roger Bingham (Vicki) and Ray Bingham (Lana), both of Kiln; 15 grandchildren, Daniel, Brandon, Lane, Hub, Jordan, Dustin, Jeremiah, Faith Renee, Hope, Kirstin, Miracle, Rachelle, Brittany, Dee Dee and Stephanie; and 29 great-grandchildren, M.J., Brynan, Kaygon, Rivers, Cash, Bradley, Kolton, Nate, Kaden, Blake, Isaiah, Jonathan, Chase, Jaylin, Alaiyah, Scarlet, Harmony, Jada, Natalie, Kelsey, Shayla, Karlee, Kiah, Shiloh, Abby, Jaylen, Emberly, Addison and Kinley.

Pallbearers were Dustin Bolin, Daniel Cooper, Lane Cooper, Jeremiah Holmes, Johnny “Hub” Oxner and Brandon Williamson. Honorary pallbearers were Isaiah, Blake, Kaden, Nate, Kolton, Bradley, Cash, Rivers, Kaygon, Brynan, M.J., Jordan, Chase and Jonathan.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia was in charge of the arrangements.