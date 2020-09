Three weeks into the season and the Columbia Wildcats are still trying to find their way on the volleyball court. The Wildcats (2-4, 0-3) got swept by Seminary Sept. 3 at home, dropping all three sets 25-20. “That was probably the worst game we played all year,” head coach Ryan Loftin said. “Seminary is a good club but didn’t do anything special. We made a lot of errors and just p...