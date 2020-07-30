The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges announced Friday its decision to delay the start of the 2020 football season until Oct. 1.

The move comes on the heels of the NJCAA previously announcing its decision to play the majority of its fall sports in the spring.

The MACC originally abstained from the NJCAA's Board of Regents vote, opting for more time to come to a resolution.

The MACC's presidents voted Friday to implement a six-game, division-only schedule. The season will conclude with a playoff.

"The MACC will continue to evaluate COVID-19 and its impact on our student-athletes," the MACC said in a statement.

Marion County is well represented in the MACC with eight football players. They include Jones College freshman Jordyn Mahaffey; Pearl River Community College sophomore Reagan Davis and freshman Teshonne Franklin; East Central Community College freshmen Sadarion Magee and Ethan Bond; Hinds Community College freshmen Jordan Aaron and Justin Lee; and East Mississippi Community College freshman Josh Ham.

Kevon Cloyd, who was going to be a sophomore for Jones this year, has opted to play at Louisville this fall rather than stay.