After a perfect start to the season, the West Marion Trojans ran into two of the state’s best teams in the past week and fell to 4-2 and 2-1 in district competition. The Trojans played host to East Marion Sept. 3 and got swept 3-0 but only lost the three sets by a combined eight points. East Marion eked out both the first and second sets 26-24 then the third set 25-21. Lainey Brumfi...