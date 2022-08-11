Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of August 11, 2022:

Beam, Dawn H., J.

X 2021-IA-00723-SCT

Byram Cafe Group, LLC v. Eddie Tucker and Teresa Tucker; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00216-WLK; Ruling Date: 06/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Beam, Dawn H., J.

X 2021-KA-00754-SCT

Ladarrius Garrett a/k/a Laderius Garrett v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0046; Ruling Date: 06/17/2021; Ruling Judge: Linda Coleman; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Tunica County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Maxwell, James D., J.

X 2021-KA-00617-SCT

L. J. Green, III a/k/a LJ v. State of Mississippi; Lincoln Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-083-03-LS; Ruling Date: 04/19/2021; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Lincoln County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-DP-00689-SCT

Tony Terrell Clark v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2014-0541(E); Ruling Date: 09/21/2018; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01826-SCT

Durrant Inc. and Bennett Hills Inc. v. Lee County, Mississippi, Lee County Chancery Clerk, Lee County Tax Assessor, Lee County Tax Collector, State of Mississippi, Raptor Hotel LLC, and Comerica Inc.; Lee Chancery Court; LC Case #: 19-0686-41-M; Ruling Date: 11/08/2019; Ruling Judge: Jacqueline Mask; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Lee County, Mississippi, et al., is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. Not Participating: Griffis, J. Order entered 8/3/22.