Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of August 18, 2022:

EN BANC

2012-M-00306

Chaz Pinkston v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 08-1-088; Ruling Date: 05/13/2009; Ruling Judge: Jeff Weill, Sr.; Disposition: Application for Leave to Proceed in the Trial Court filed by Chaz Pinkston is denied. Finding that the claims raised in the successive petition are frivolous, Pinkston is warned that future filings deemed frivolous could result in monetary sanctions or in restrictions on his ability to file applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. See Order, Dunn v. State, No. 2016-M-01514 (Miss. Nov. 15, 2018). To Deny with Sanctions Warning: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny without Sanctions Warning: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Coleman, J. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 8/11/22.

EN BANC

2017-M-00423

Joseph Earl Daniels v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 95-1-56; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Disposition: Joseph Earl Daniels's petition for post-conviction relief filed March 7, 2022, is denied. Finding that the instant filing is frivolous, Daniels is hereby restricted from filing further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) that are related to this conviction and sentence in forma pauperis. The Clerk of this Court shall not accept for filing any further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) from Daniels that are related to this conviction and sentence unless he pays the applicable docket fee. To Deny with Sanctions: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 8/12/22.

EN BANC

2018-M-01113

Jerry Brunson v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 2004-80-KR2; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Disposition: Jerry Brunson's Petition for Post-Conviction Relief is denied. Finding that the instant filing is frivolous, Brunson is hereby restricted from filing further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) that are related to this conviction and sentence in forma pauperis. The Clerk of this Court shall not accept for filing any further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleading in that nature) from Brunson that are related to this conviction and sentence unless he pays the applicable docket fee. To Deny with Sanctions: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 8/10/22.

EN BANC

2019-M-01221

Russell Hill a/k/a Russell K. Hill v. State of Mississippi; Disposition: Petition for En Banc Habeas Corpus filed pro se by Russell Hill is denied. Finding that the claims raised in the successive petition are frivolous, Hill is warned that future filings deemed frivolous could result in monetary sanctions or in restrictions on his ability to file applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. See Order, Dunn v. State, No. 2016-M-01514 (Miss. Nov. 15, 2018). To Deny with Sanctions Warning: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny without Sanctions Warning: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 8/12/22.

EN BANC

2019-M-01883

Eugene Turner Wright v. State of Mississippi; Sunflower Circuit Court; LC Case #: 93-10604; Ruling Judge: Margaret Carey-McCray; Disposition: Application for Leave to File Verified Motion for Post-Conviction Relief to Vacate an Illegal Conviction and Sentence filed pro se by Eugene Turner Wright is denied. Finding that this application is frivolous, Wright is hereby restricted from filing further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) that are related to this conviction and sentence in forma pauperis. The Clerk of this Court shall not accept for filing any further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) from Wright that are related to this conviction and sentence unless he pays the applicable docket fee. To Deny with Sanctions: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny without Sanctions: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 8/12/22.

EN BANC

X 2020-CT-00433-SCT

In the Matter of the Estate of Lester Randle, Deceased: Tumika Randle Webber and Sylvester Randle v. Dorothy Meeks Randle; Leflore Chancery Court; LC Case #: 42CH1:18-pr-00028; Ruling Date: 01/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Watosa Sanders; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-M-00630

James Devon Brown a/k/a James D. Brown a/k/a James Brown v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Disposition: Motion for Authorization to Proceed With Petition U.S.C. 2254 Habeas Corpus From the Court of Appeal filed pro se by James Devon Brown is denied. Finding that this application is frivolous, Brown is hereby restricted from filing further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) that are related to this conviction and sentence in forma pauperis. The Clerk of this Court shall not accept for filing any further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) from Brown that are related to this conviction and sentence unless he pays the applicable docket fee. To Deny and Sanction: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny Without Sanctions: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 8/10/22.