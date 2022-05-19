Following a domestic dispute, gunfire exchange with police and a long standoff with police on Mary Street that included the death of his sister, Keith Charles Sandidge, 62, of Columbia has been arrested. His sister, Sherralann Longmire, 61, of Columbia lived at the residence with Sandidge.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic dispute call at 414 Mary St. Upon the arrival of officers, Sandidge began shooting erratically and exchanging gunfire with police. A high-intensity standoff ensued that lasted until the early morning hours when police were able to take Sandidge into custody.

The CPD coordinated with several other law enforcement and emergency agencies during the standoff and blocked off several blocks around the scene. The Marion County Sheriff's Office, Mississippi State Troopers, several other officers, AAA and multiple emergency personnel were seen on scene.

Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said on scene that officers have been trying to get Sandidge help for two years and tried to connect him with Veterans Affairs.

It is unclear at this time how Longmire was killed, but The Columbian-Progress will provide continued updates.

Exact charges for Sandidge have not been released at this time.