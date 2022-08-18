An employee of the Marion County School District was terminated Friday for alleged inappropriate interactions with students.

Superintendent Michael Day said in a statement that the school board acted quickly because they value keeping their school environments safe for children.

"The Marion County School Board was made aware that potentially inappropriate interactions between an employee and students,” he said. “We immediately began to look at it as a personnel matter and began to investigate the situation. All appropriate agencies were notified as required by law, and they too began to conduct their investigation. As of August 19, that employee is no longer employed by MCSD. Steps have been taken to ensure all students can come to school in a safe environment."

The Columbian-Progress will continue to provide more updates as details are made available.