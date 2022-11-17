This year's Marion County Veterans Day Program was held Friday at the Columbia Water Park. Despite the smaller than hoped for attendance, the program was a great salute to veterans and to patriotism.

Lt. Col. Rick Coulter, United States Army Reserve, retired, served as Master of Ceremonies and introduced each speaker, group and presentation with great ease and effortlessly.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Maj. Van Lowry, United States Army, retired, and the invocation and benediction were led by Staff Sgt. Charles Rose, 5th Group Special Forces United States Army, retired.

In his welcome, Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie stressed that every day should be Veterans Day.

"It was a beautiful day for such a special event," McKenzie said. "It's always good to see the veterans, and it's important that we as a community show our support. Many of them went to war before I was born. Their service will impact our future for years to come."

The singing group, Legacy, from First Baptist Church performed the national anthem and a beautiful rendition of "God Bless the U.S.A."

Rep. Bill Pigott-R, Tylertown, spoke of the fact that service members don't get a choice on where and when to go or whether they will have to fight when peace can turn into war in a matter of minutes. He spoke of how the families and children of service men and women face uncertainties about their lives.

Guest speaker Judge Virginia Carlton, Col., United States Army Reserves, retired, gave a brief history of Veterans Day and pointed out that Americans truly did believe that WWI was the war to end all wars, but that they were wrong.

Carlton stressed that a willingness to fight for the country and a sense of patriotism are what is needed for the country to succeed. She said that younger people won't know about their family history if veterans don't share their experiences, training and travels. She encouraged veterans to write out or record their memories and stories and to do more mentoring and volunteering.

She concluded by questioning why the United States military failed to meet their recruitment goal this past year and by reading "The Veterans Prayer."

"I believe the program went well, and I am proud of the turnout," Chancery Clerk Elisha Moree said. "I appreciate all of the speakers, singers and sponsors who donated their time and equipment to make the ceremony successful. The program is part of what we can do to show our appreciation to our veterans once a year, but I hope they know how much they are appreciated every day."

Many, however, were concerned about the low turnout.

"I like it downtown, but the Water Park was fine. What's wrong with the people not supporting or coming out? The program was great. So sorry more weren't there to enjoy it," Brenda Pounds said.

Her feelings were echoed by Supervisors Eugene Green and Tony Morgan.

"That is correct on the turnout because people are not driving by the Water Park to see it taking place," Green said. "That is why it should be at the courthouse so people passing will see and a lot of them will stop to watch. We didn't get any of those at the Water Park, but I think it was very good. I thank everyone that helped to make it a success. Due to all of the equipment at the courthouse, it was almost impossible to have it there this year."

Morgan said he thought it went well but needs to be moved back to the courthouse.

"I talked to a lot of the older veterans and they want it back at the courthouse where it should be," he said. "There weren’t many bystanders. It was mostly veterans. I enjoyed the speakers. I was glad to see some of our older veterans there. Some of them are in their 90s."

The wreath presentation was made at the end of the program by Carlton and Marion County Board of Supervisors President Calvin Newsom.

"It brings great joy to the Marion County Board of Supervisors to host a program that remembers and honors our veterans who gave so much to ensure that we remain the land of the free and home of the brave," Newsom said.