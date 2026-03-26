Katelyn Alyah Herring and Patrick Sanders Morris, both of Columbia, were united in marriage on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at six o’clock in the evening. The ceremony took place at The Dogwood Venue in Sumrall, Mississippi with Dr. Bryant Barnes of Angie Baptist Church officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Kristy Ly and Duston Herring of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Carol and Rinh Ly and Tawana and Mike Herring. The groom is the son of Elizabeth and Steve Morris of Columbia. He is the grandson of the late Ann and Kenneth Cooper and the late Joan and Liston Morris.

Attending the bride was her maid of honor, Hayly Adkins. Bridesmaids were Abby Dawsey, Sarah Gray Parrott, Delaney McCarthy, Gracie Wilkerson, Mary Hannah Larson, Skylar Stuart, Amber Wascomb, Emily Lanier and Mallory Dickinson. The best men were both Van Morris and Steve Morris. Groomsmen were Drew McElroy, Garrett Magee, John Holman, PJ Pace, Alex Price, Wes Sheppard, Ben Baughman and Dylan Broom. The ring bearer was Blaine Baughman, and the flower girl was Emberlee Herring.

Colorful azaleas in full bloom filled the grounds. The ceremony took place in front of a handcrafted cross that was built by the bride’s grandparents. Each memorable moment throughout the day was captured by KD Holman Photography, while Storyhouse Photography Co. videographed. After the ceremony, the couple exited to “Making My Dreams Come True” while Ava Holloway illustrated the exit with a beautiful live painting.

Following the ceremony, the couple celebrated with a reception filled with delicious food provided by William Sumrall and entertainment provided by Logan Conerly. A signature drink was served, “Doc’s Hard Lemonade” in honor of the couple’s cocker spaniel, Doc. The bride’s cake was a five-tier classic vanilla cake prepared by Melanie Russell, while the groom’s cake consisted of one of his favorite caramel cakes.

On the eve of the wedding, Mr. and Mrs. Steve Morris hosted a rehearsal dinner catered by Sweetlicious with both families and the wedding party in attendance. The guests were favored with a live caricature by Jim McColsky as a memento of the unforgettable night.

Following a honeymoon on the island of Saint Lucia, Patrick and Katelyn have now made their home in Columbia.