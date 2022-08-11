Volleyball season is now in full swing throughout Marion County as all three teams dive deeper into their non-district schedules. Columbia (2-3) and West Marion (3-2) have taken on five opponents apiece while East Marion (1-2) returned to action Monday for their third contest of the season.

For the Wildcats, the competition has been stiff out of the gate. They earned two tournament wins over Hattiesburg and West Marion to start the season but have since fallen in rematches to both, losing 3-1 (16-25, 11-25, 25-17, 12-25) to the Tigers and 3-0 (23-25, 12-25, 17-25) to the Trojans. They also fell to Seminary 3-2 (4-25, 13-25, 27-25, 8-15), dropping their overall record to 2-3 entering Week 3 of their regular season schedule.

Senior Katie Gates and sophomore Jakira Brown have led the way in production thus far for the Wildcats. Gates leads the team with 17 kills, followed by Brown with 12, and both are tied for the team lead in blocks with four apiece. Senior Kathlynn Davis and junior Chenadi Marshall are tied for the team lead with 11 assists apiece.

Head coach Ryan Loftin said his optimism for this season remains unfazed, despite a three-game losing streak that he hopes to see come to an end whenever the Wildcats take on North Forrest on Thursday.

"We're still working on getting everyone on the same page, and we've played some really good volleyball in spurts throughout the last couple weeks," Loftin said. "We've been facing some really tough teams, and we just made too many mistakes. That’s the difference-maker in those close games. I think if we'd have paid just a little more attention to detail, we could have turned the tide in our favor in several of those sets."

Things worked out oppositely for the Trojans, who fell in their first two contests on opening weekend but have since won nine consecutive sets to defeat McComb (25-11, 25-14, 25-14), Brookhaven (25-7, 27-25, 25-16) and Columbia. Head coach Todd Pittman noted before the season that his young roster could have a ton of potential with a little extra experience over the course of the fall, and he believes that potential is starting to come to fruition as they prepare for two road games on Thursday and Saturday against Salem.

"Each game we've had to shuffle things around just a little bit, but there's a silver lining to the constant lineup shuffling," Pittman said. "It's that several younger players have shown they can play well at the varsity level, and that's only going to make us a stronger team down the backstretch. We aren't quite as powerful hitting the ball and attacking as we’ve been in the past, but we’re coming together. I think we have a good enough team to make a little noise."

East Marion returned to action Monday for the first time since the Mountain Dew Classic, falling 3-2 (24-26, 25-17, 25-21, 9-15) on the road against Hattiesburg. Head coach Mandel Echols said he wasn't that bothered by the loss, considering it was his team's first matchup in nearly two weeks. With three matchups lined up for Saturday against South Jones, Sacred Heart and Columbia in a tournament at Salem, he believes they'll have a chance to show they're still a force to be reckoned with as they shake off the rust and build more chemistry on the court.

"We're going to be just fine. We just have to find our chemistry because this is the first year most of these girls have ever played together," Echols said. "We've got a lot of talent, and we gave a really good team a run for its money (on Monday) even though we came up short. So I really don't see any reason to worry. Things will start coming together for us, and we'll have a chance to make a pretty good run."