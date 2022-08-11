Jamal Demon Whalum, 37, of Columbia was arrested by the Columbia Police Department on Aug. 7 after officers responded to a disturbance at 1105 Carolyn Ave.

Whalum was charged with controlled substance-possession of marijuana (less than 30 grams), controlled substance-possession of schedule I-II drug (over 10 to 30 grams), controlled substance-paraphernalia-use, possession, possession with intent to use, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and simple assault by threat.

Whalum was then brought to the Marion County Jail, and while correctional officers were dressing Whalum into jail clothing, it was discovered that he was concealing suspected cannabis, methamphetamine and fentanyl on his person. Three counts of tampering with physical evidence and possession of narcotics were added by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Major Zach Guidroz said that Whalum is innocent until proven guilty.

Whalum remains in custody at this time with bonds totaling $31,801.75.