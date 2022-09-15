A year ago, on their way to their first state title in four decades, the Columbia Wildcats lost just one game — the opening of their brand new stadium in a 14-7 slugfest against Class 6A Petal. Columbia’s coaches and players will tell you they needed that early-season adversity to propel them to the promise land, but it’s highly unlikely they went into Friday night’s rematch at Petal not seeking revenge.

Revenge is precisely what they got as Columbia upended the 6A school 20-16 in a hostile environment, utilizing a few big passing plays and opportune defense to get the job done.

“They’re talented and deep, and there were a lot of challenges being on the road,” head coach Chip Bilderback said after the game. “Our kids’ mindset all week was to play with a dog mentality and get after it. We hadn’t played a four-quarter game until tonight and there’s still a lot to clean up, but it was like a heavyweight fight — we took the most blows and kept coming back. I think some of our guys grew up (Friday) in a big-time atmosphere. I’m very proud of our effort. We definitely have to clean some stuff up, but our goal this week was to go 1-0 and we did that.”

The opening of the game set the tone for a game dominated my special teams miscues by the Wildcats, but they proved too good to allow the mistakes to turn into a loss. After forcing a quick three-and-out and punt by Petal, Columbia was set for its opening drive of the game except punt returner Jeremiah Foxworth allowed the punt to bounce and it hit his hand, allowing the Panthers to recover and set up shop at the Columbia 25-yard line.

However, on third-and-5, Petal fumbled a handoff that was recovered by Mac McDaniel. The Wildcats then drove 76 yards with nice gains by Jalon Anderson and Amarion Fortenberry but were forced into a fourth-and-goal from the 4. Collin Haney, who arguably played the best game of his young career, rolled out on a sprint right option but had nowhere to go with the football. He tried to throw across his body to AJ Lewis, but his pass sailed a little too much and was intercepted. While it counts as an interception against Haney, the play was doomed from the get go and he had no choice but to try to force the ball into coverage to make something happen.

Despite previously being stuffed inside the 5-yard line on their previous drive, the Wildcats struck first on the first play of the second quarter. After Haney broke free for an impressive 43-yard run that showcased his speed and athleticism, Anderson muscled his way into the end zone from a yard out to give Columbia a 7-0 lead.

Petal immediately responded with quarterback Deljay Bailey tossing a 15-yard touchdown to Cayden Burger less than two minutes later. The Panthers tried to steal all the momentum with a successful onside kick, but Anderson sniffed out a screen on third down to force a three-and-out, ending Petal’s stolen possession.

Midway through the second quarter, Columbia caught its first break in the kicking game. Petal muffed a punt moments after it started sprinkling to set up Columbia second score of the night.

Columbia motioned Tulane commit DJ Cloyd from left to right to create a trips formation. With the ball being snapped while Cloyd was still in motion horizontally, which usually is an indicator the ball is going there, three of Petal’s defenders swarmed Cloyd’s short out route. That left AJ Lewis one-on-one with the slot corner, who was peaking in the backfield for a half second too long and allowing Lewis to win his corner route with ease. Haney rolled out to his right and fired a strike to hit Lewis in stride for an 18-yard touchdown, putting the Wildcats ahead 14-7 heading into the locker rooms.

To start the second half, the Panthers went deep into their bag of trips, recovering an onside kick then quickly trying and failing to fake a punt. But two plays after Columbia stuffed the fake punt, Haney scrambled to his right again and hit Kendale Johnson in stride on a deep ball for a 64-yard touchdown that made it 20-7 just under three minutes into the second half. It was a textbook route by Johnson, who slow released from the line and sold an out route with a head fake, which allowed him to easily streak passed the cornerback.

In the fourth quarter, Petal switched up its attack and started running the ball nearly every play, which the Wildcats didn’t have an answer for. Moments after Columbia running back Amarion Fortenberry was stripped, the Panthers made it a one-score game with a Corey Toole 22-yard touchdown run right through the heart of the Columbia defense, which made it 20-14 with 8:20 remaining.

Columbia tried its best to run out the clock with a long drive of its own, but a key third-down pass, which would have put the Wildcats in the red zone, was ruled incomplete as DJ Cloyd’s toe was just barely out of bounds as he came down with the ball.

That gave Petal the ball back with 4:33 to play, needing 89 yards and an extra point to win the game. The Panthers kept it on the ground and quickly drove into Columbia territory on nine straight runs until a holding call forced them into a passing situation. Bailey tossed a deep ball down the seam that free safety Naji Cain played perfectly. He arrived at the same time as the ball and delivered a hit that deflected the ball into the arms of Wildcats cornerback Jeremiah Tatum, who was closing on the play from a trail position.

Columbia opted to kneel the ball, but Petal still had two timeouts remaining, forcing Columbia to line up to punt out of its own end zone with nine seconds remaining. Rather than risk having the punt blocked or Petal return it for a touchdown, Columbia had Haney take a knee in the end zone with five seconds left for a safety that made it 20-16.

Petal seemingly would have to return the ensuing kick back to win the game, but the Panthers instead opted to have their returner slide down with a second remaining to give them one last play with just one second on the clock. They tried to run a Hail Mary, but Bailey was pressured and pursued from behind. If he had tried to set his feet to throw, he would have been hit from behind, so his only choice was to attempt to run the 49 yards to pay dirt by himself. The Wildcats were ready and pushed him out of bounds at the 30-yard line to end the game.

While Haney’s final stat line doesn’t jump off the page with two interceptions — he had another pass intercepted by a nose guard on a screen — he undoubtedly proved he has what it takes to rise to the challenge against elite competition. He wasn’t perfect, but he showed an uncanny ability to know when to take risks downfield and when to utilize his athleticism running the ball. Bilderback said his sophomore signal caller showed a lot of resolve in withstanding everything Petal threw at him.

Bilderback also praised Columbia’s seniors and coaches for setting the tone during the week leading up to the game.

“Winning this game started back in January. It’s heavy on their heart to prove that our tradition didn’t graduate,” he said. “We’re here to keep plugging away.”

Columbia (3-0) will head across the river Friday to take on rival West Marion (1-2) for the Marion County Football Championship.