Clara Rodgers and Jerry Rodgers eat breakfast with each other at West Marion Primary Friday.
lora Ezell, Kaiden Martin and Patricia Thompson enjoy breakfast at West Marion Primary Friday for Breakfast with Grandparents. Photos by Beth Riles
WMP hosts breakfast with students and grandparents
