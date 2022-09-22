District play has finally arrived for the CA Cougars (1-4), who are hoping the lessons they learned over the course of their non-district schedule will translate to success down the backstretch as they prepare for Friday's District 4 opener on the road against Brookhaven Academy (3-2).

The Cougars have taken more than their fair share of lumps throughout August and September, limping into this week's matchup with a 1-4 record after taking a tough 47-20 loss to Oak Forest Academy on their home field last week. But head coach TC Chambliss believes his team has made a lot more progress than what meets the eye, and he believes they'll have the opportunity to put that on display over the weeks to come.

"For everyone on the outside, they might not see the progress. They haven't spent the time with these kids that we have or watched them put in the work to get better like we have," Chambliss said. "There's been progress. Of course, our goal is to see that progress translate into wins, but it would be untrue and unfair to just look at our record and say that these kids aren't working their tails off each week. They are. Our staff can certainly atest to that."

On Friday, the Cougars will return to action against a familiar foe in Brookhaven Academy, which is eager to erase a tough loss of its own. After reeling off three consecutive wins, Brookhaven fell in a lopsided 48-6 loss to Copiah Academy last Friday, taking them back to the drawing board to prepare for this week's matchup with CA. Chambliss said he and his players aren't underestimating their next opponent, however, remembering all too well what they're capable of after falling to them 51-28 just a season ago.

"Coach Anthony Hart always does a great job with his team at Brookhaven Academy. I think their roster is a little bit bigger than it was last year, and they've got a typically dynamic passing game," Chambliss said. "They've got the Fortenberry kid who can play everywhere on offense. He and his brother were a problem for us last year, and I'm sure he'll be a problem again this year.

"The big thing for us, however, is that we'll finally be healthy again. Preston (Sauls) started practicing again this week, and he'll be back with us Friday. We feel good. It's always a big game when CA and Brookhaven play, and we're excited to get back out there and try to start off district play on a high note."

The opening kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.