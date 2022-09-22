The East Marion Eagles will be back on the road Friday for one last non-district contest against the Class 4A Northeast Jones Tigers, eager to erase the taste of last week's 32-29 defeat against Jefferson County. Their focus this week will be on finishing strong and creating momentum to propel themselves into a successful run through district play.

Victory was at their fingertips last Friday, boasting a 29-16 lead over Jefferson County with only five minutes remaining in the contest. Head coach Jerry Fletcher said he hopes the loss will serve as a lesson about finishing that the Eagles won't forget as they prepare for all the tough challenges that are to come in the weeks ahead.

"I don't worry much about opponents. I worry about East Marion because we know we can win football games if we execute the way we're supposed to on Friday's," Fletcher said. "There were a lot of things within our control that we just didn't handle the right way last week. I told them that we're about this close to being a great team. We just have to keep pushing."

This week's road destination will be familiar territory for Fletcher, who coached for 14 years just a few miles down the road from Northeast Jones at Laurel High School. He's all too familiar with the tradition surrounding the Tigers' football program and knows they'll be eager to bounce back strong from last week's overtime loss to the rival South Jones Braves.

"They're going to present a big challenge for us. First and foremost, they've got 55 ball players compared to our 27, which is always a tough challenge to overcome," Fletcher said. "Whereas our offensive linemen and defensive linemen play about 100 snaps a game, they have the personnel to rotate players in so that their guys are only playing about 60 snaps a game.

"Second of all, they're very well coached. Coach (Keith) Braddock is a great football coach, and he's got a great staff around him. Coach (Ronnie) Cochran, Coach (Ryan) Milner and Coach (Mason) Moss coached with me at Laurel over the course of my time out there, and I know they're going to do a great job of having their kids prepared on Friday night. So it's going to be another tough challenge for us, but that's what you sign up for in high school football. It should be another fun game, and hopefully we can bring home another win."

The Eagles and Tigers are scheduled to kick things off at 7:30 p.m.