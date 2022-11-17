Columbia Wildcats baseball standout Dylan Wallace has big dreams for what he hopes to accomplish after high school, and he celebrated the first step in that journey Nov. 10 by signing with Pearl River Community College.

Wallace became a star for the Wildcats in 2022, batting .412 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 12 stolen bases to go along with a 3.71 ERA and 67 strikeouts on the mound. He said he hopes to eventually take his talents to the Division I level, but he decided at a young age that playing for PRCC — the reigning JUCO National Champion — would be the best first step toward making that dream a reality.

"Pearl River has been my dream school to go to since I was in the seventh grade," Wallace said. "The first time I ever stepped foot on 'The Dub,' I said, 'This is where I want to be one day.' The thing that excites me the most about playing for them is the atmosphere they have. I've never seen a team so hyped and driven in my life.

"The fact that they produce a ton of D1 players each year excites me because Pearl River is not the (ultimate) goal. I do want to play Division I baseball, and Coach Avalon told me himself that if I want to play in Division I, I'd have to play for him first, so I took him up on that."

For now, Wallace intends to continue strengthening his skills as a Columbia Wildcat while chasing the same goal he and his teammates set for themselves last spring — reaching the postseason and going the distance.

"My personal goal is the same as the team's goal this year," Wallace said. "That's to bring home a state championship."