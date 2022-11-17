This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Columbia Elementary School's Receptionist Evelyn Aaron.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born here in Columbia back in 1963.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I graduated from Columbia High School and William Carey University.

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: I am the receptionist here at Columbia Elementary School.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: Well, I graduated with a degree in business and administration in 1985, so I had experience working in offices, and it just felt like the right fit.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: I really enjoy working with the staff that I'm a part of here, having the opportunity to meet and greet new people and just working with kids.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: Oftentimes people will assume that I should know the answers to questions that are just a little above my pay grade. A lot of times, I do know the answers to their questions, but sometimes I do have to get a little help from administration.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: Treat everyone the way you'd like to be treated because you just never know what someone could be going through on any given day.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: My mom (Roberta Sims) is the most influential person in my life. She's been there for me since Day 1. I've been through a lot of illnesses and different things, and she's always been there to encourage me and just remind me to stay focused.

Q: What is your spouse’s name?

A: Curtis Aaron.

Q: Do you have children?

A: I'm the mother of two. I have a daughter, Mya Aaron, and I had a son, Corrice, who was born in '96, but he only lived a couple of days.

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: Probably fried shrimp and French fries.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I would love to go to Hawaii.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: I enjoy walking in the park or walking out in the country, but my favorite hobby would be playing with my granddaughter, Morgan.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: I would have to choose my dad. He passed away in July of 2017, and I'd give anything for just one more meal or one more conversation with him.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: Parasailing! My daughter would be surprised, but I would sure love to do that someday.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your three most important values?

A: Integrity, honesty and fairness.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I want to be remembered as the type of person who treated everyone fairly, the way I would want to be treated or how anyone else would want to be treated.