Every game matters in the highly competitive Region 7-4A, where the Columbia Wildcats just split a two-game series with Purvis and now must refocus for a series with Poplarville that holds postseason seeding implications.

That's exactly the way head coach Kyle Lindsey likes it. With less than a week remaining on their regular-season schedule, Lindsey said he's glad that the Wildcats are still playing games that matter as they prepare to enter the postseason and chase their ultimate goals.

"It's almost like a playoff atmosphere, and that's what I love about this district," Lindsey said. "Every week, you're in a dog fight, and I think it helps prepare us for the playoffs."

The series opener April 4 played out as a pitchers duel, with junior Dylan Wallace leading the charge for the hosting Wildcats. Wallace pitched all seven innings of the contest, striking out 12 and allowing only one earned run. Columbia scored runs in three consecutive innings down the stretch, the last coming on a double by Tucker Lucas in the sixth that brought home the winning run of a 3-2 ball game.

Lucas' game-winning RBI capped off a great day at the plate. The senior hit 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead the way for the Wildcats offensively. Lindsey believes that it was Wallace's pitching prowess and excellent fielding, however, that ultimately made the biggest difference in the outcome.

"I think Dylan really set the tone for us," Lindsey said. "Purvis has got some great hitters, and they came out putting the ball on the barrel there in the first inning; but I felt like we really shut them down for the most part over the next six. Any time you've got somebody on the mound who can slow down the other offense like that, it takes a lot of pressure out of other aspects of the game."

Game 2 Friday was a different story. Knowing it was a crucial contest in determining their own fate for playoff seeding, the Tornadoes came out strong offensively. Despite a three-run rally by the Wildcats in the top of the fifth, Purvis pulled away again with a grand slam in the fifth, ultimately defeating Columbia 15-5.

Collin Haney started on the mound, striking out four in three innings, but allowed six earned runs on seven hits. Naji Cain was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate, and Haney brought in a pair of RBIs, but Lindsey said they never got enough bats going at once to catch up with the heavy-hitting Tornadoes.

"We knew going into their place on Friday that it had a chance to be a high-scoring game," Lindsey said. "Even after committing five errors early on, we came out and scored three in the fifth to cut their lead to 9-5, but Purvis is a really good hitting ball club.

"They protected their home turf, and we didn't play too well over there. You've got to be able to sew it up on the road, and we weren't able to do that this past week."

The Wildcats bounced back Saturday with a 15-0 shutout win over Lamar Christian in non-district play. Hayden Adkins went 2-for-2 at the plate with 4 RBIs and two runs. Sam Carney struck out four and allowed only one hit through the first two innings, and Luke Stogner came in to retire the side with one strikeout and no hits allowed in the third and final inning.

"We did what we were supposed to do," Lindsey said about Saturday's big win. "We got out of there in three innings, and they got to go get ready for prom."

Several scenarios are still in play for Columbia entering this week's series against Poplarville. If they sweep the Hornets and Sumrall sweeps Purvis, then the Wildcats take the No. 2 seed. A series split between Columbia and Poplarville would put the Wildcats in the No. 3 seed, and a sweep by Poplarville would put the Wildcats in the No. 4 seed.

The wins won't be easy to earn, but Lindsey said he's excited to see how his team performs as the intensity continues ramping up during this final stretch of regular-season play.

"They're a tough team to strike out," Lindsey said of the Hornets. "They've got six left-handed hitters in their lineup. We're going to have to play smart in the infield and avoid bloopers in the outfield. If we can handle the ball well on defense, I think we'll look up at the scoreboard and see that we have a real shot to win near the end."

Game 1 of the series against Poplarville was played on the road Tuesday, but results were unavailable at press time. They'll meet again at Columbia to finish up the series on Friday, followed by the Wildcats' regular-season finale April 19 at Tylertown.