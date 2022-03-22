The West Marion Trojans (13-11, 5-3) are locked in a tight race for playoff positioning with under one week remaining in the 2022 regular season. Their penultimate district series against St. Stanislaus ended with a 1-1 split, and this week they will receive one more opportunity to pad their resume in a two-game series against Jefferson Davis County.

The Trojans and Rock-A-Chaws traded blows from the batter's box from start to finish in the series opener April 5 in Bay Saint Louis. West Marion captured its first lead in the second inning with a run scored on a sac fly by Tyler Aikens, but St. Stanislaus battled back with three runs in the bottom of the second for what ultimately became the final lead change of the evening.

Down 7-4 entering the top of the fourth, the Trojans made one last push. With two on base, Jude Stringer tripled to bring in a pair of runs and make it a one-score ball game with no outs on the board. Trace McDonald was allowed to reach first base for a single later in the inning when the Rock-A-Chaws elected to keep Stringer pinned to third base rather than throwing him out and allowing the tying run to come home. The game was then ended with a strikeout and a pop fly, giving St. Stanislaus a 7-6 victory to open the series.

Broom was perfect at the plate, hitting 2-for-2 and scoring three of the Trojans' six runs in the contest. Stringer had a long, tough day on the mound, throwing 96 pitches through five innings with four strikeouts and five earned runs. McDonald took the mound in the sixth and stopped the bleeding, striking out one and allowing only one hit with no runs in the inning.

Game 2 Friday night at The Swamp ended with the same score, only this time it was in West Marion's favor. After a late offensive push by St. Stanislaus to capture the lead, the Trojans battled back with three runs in the bottom of the seventh — the last being on a walk-off single by Jacob Buffalo that brought home Cole Crozier for the winning run of a 7-6 ball game.

Stringer was 3-for-3 at the plate and scored a pair of runs to go along with a pair of stolen bases to lead the Trojans offensively. Jonathan Miller hit 2-for-3 with a team-high 2 RBI and a run of his own. Kolby Stringer performed well on the mound, striking out nine and allowing four runs through five innings of action.

Head coach Derrick Jerkins said the effort from his players to pull out the win shows how much the young unit has grown and developed as a team throughout the season.

"The big thing is that a lot of our young guys have gotten a lot of games under their belts now," Jerkins said. "For the ones who were inexperienced at the beginning of the year, the game is starting to slow down for them a little bit.

"I thought we had a real good shot to sweep the series, but hopefully we'll be able to get far enough into the playoffs that we'll have an opportunity to meet them again."

The Trojans finished the week with a non-district home game Saturday against Picayune. Again, the magic number of runs was seven, but Trojans only mustered two runs in the contest and fell 7-2 to the Maroon Tide.

Andrew Singley was the only Trojan with a hit and joined Stringer as the only pair to reach home plate for runs. Five pitchers saw time on the mound, the starter being McDonald who fanned four and allowed only one run through three innings.

Friday's win over the Rock-A-Chaws placed West Marion in a tie for second place in the Region 8-3A standings with Seminary and lifted St. Stanislaus into a one-game lead for first place. The Trojans played the two of the three remaining games on their regular-season schedule Tuesday in a doubleheader against JDC, but results were unavailable at press time. The regular-season finale is scheduled for April 19 at East Marion.