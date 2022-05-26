The Columbia Board of Aldermen met June 7 for a meeting in which the main topic of discussion was an assigned vehicle program (AVP), or take home car program, through which Columbia police officers would be assigned vehicles that they can take home with them at the end of each shift and drive for off-duty use. The policy was approved unanimously by the board with an agreement to monitor the program over the weeks and months to come.

Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly told the board the reasoning for the request was to retain highly-trained officers who are recruited by outlying counties that offer similar incentives for their employees.

"It aggravates me to lose officers to other agencies, but it does speak volumes to the type of people that we employee here in city of Columbia," Kelly said. "I believe they are the best trained, so it would make sense for them to want to court quality officers that they know will be very well trained. Some agencies we can't compete with, but others we can, and I believe this policy will help close the gap and allow us to retain more of our employees."

The AVP program is widely used by departments throughout the area such as Lamar, Walthall, Covington and Pike counties. Kelly believes the incentive will not only help retain officers currently with the department but also strengthen their efforts to recruit others to the department in the future.

"If we're going to compete and have a solid retention policy, this is something I believe we need to do," Kelly said. "It'll also improve our recruiting efforts. We're recruiting great people, but we're just not able to retain them. We've got to be able to match those policies. It's going to be an incentive for them to not only come here, but it's going to be an incentive for them to stay here."

Kelly explained, "Basically, this policy gives us your approval to assign vehicles to our police officers and allow them to carry them home with a lot of stipulation. The mayor even added several stipulations to that. They'll be responsible for the maintenance of these cars as well. Every study that's been done says the longevity of these vehicles is going to increase. They're going to be better taken care of because it is their personal car.

"This is probably the most important request that I have made within four-and-a-half years here as your police chief. We have to do this for our people. We have to show our employees that we value them, and that they don't have to go to other counties and take a pay cut."

Mayor Justin McKenzie pointed out that, while there is language within the policy concerning off-duty use, it is very prohibited.

"These vehicles will be used to go to and from work or to and from training," McKenzie said. "No unauthorized personnel can drive the vehicle, and they have to let the dispatch center know whenever they enter the vehicle. Even what they can wear when they use the vehicles while off duty is prohibited.

"It's a good move. When it comes to training, our agency is known for offering top training, and I think you'll find that people want to come here for that. I really believe this is a positive step for us that should help with officer retention and attraction."