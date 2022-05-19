What a journey this has been for you all. During just your four years of high school, you've seen the world turned upside down time and time again. What I find incredibly unique about your class is that you didn't simply survive the circumstances around you. From my perspective, it appears that you thrived.

Rather than allowing a pandemic to define your days a student, you learned important lessons about how to adapt to the ever-changing world around you. Those lessons have already helped you accomplish incredible feats, and I can assure you that they will come in handy almost every day in your life after high school.

Just think about it: You’re about to leap from the nest and dive into adulthood during one of the most pivotal times in modern world history. Not only do you have the chance to help your families and communities pull through today’s troubles, you also have the chance to set higher standards for the graduates of tomorrow.

In fact, many of you are more prepared for this challenge than you probably realize. If you’ve played sports, you’ve learned how to prioritize the team over everything else. You’ve learned the importance of doing your part, supporting your teammates and working together as one unit to achieve goals.

After all, isn’t that the ultimate purpose of sports in the first place? If you’ve learned these life lessons, you’ve reached ultimate success as an athlete, regardless of what any scout or scoreboard says.

Now that you’re becoming adults, allow me to be the first to tell you that we are all one team now. Life comes at you fast, and it couldn’t care less whether you were a Cougar, an Eagle, a Trojan or a Wildcat. We’re all working together to make our communities, our state and our nation better for future generations.

At your age, your role on this team of ours is extremely important. You have the health and the freedom to volunteer and serve your communities. You have a platform on social media to lift up those around you and promote important ideals and values. Perhaps most importantly, you’ll soon have the opportunity to vote in elections that will determine what the future of our state and nation will look like.

Although I'm certain many of you are eager to put this chapter behind you and dive into a new beginning, I'd like to challenge you to never forget the journey that brought you here. Remember the trials you've faced, the triumphs you've celebrated and the invaluable lessons that carried you through it all.

Don't allow yourselves to be remembered as "the Covid class." Be the class that is remembered forever for making positive changes in the world around you when it mattered most. Be the class that others will look back on as an example of how to rise above all obstacles and truly make a difference.

No, you didn’t have control over the hand that life dealt, and you never will, but you do have control over how you choose to play your cards.

I believe in you, Class of 2022, and I'm excited to see what this life has in store for you. Remember to always do your part, support your new teammates and fight the good fight to help us create a better, healthier and more peaceful future.

Brad Crowe is sports editor of The Columbian-Progress. He may be reached at (601) 736-2611 or sports@columbianprogress.com