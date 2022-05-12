Though the high school baseball and softball seasons are coming to an end, a rather large group of Marion County standouts are still representing the area at higher levels of competition. From the JUCO ranks to Division I NCAA and even Major League Baseball, these athletes can be seen on any given day showcasing skills that were first harnessed here in their hometowns.

Unfortunately, baseball fans will have to wait until 2023 to see West Marion alum Colby White follow up his phenomenal pitching campaign from 2021. The Tampa Bay Rays prospect, who was selected as Minor League Pitcher of the Year last fall, underwent Tommy John surgery April 4 and will not compete for the remainder of the season.

"Although I didn't want my season to be ended by Tommy John surgery, I'm extremely thankful for second chances," White shared when he broke the news of his injury. "I'm also thankful for God's plan in my life and for this valley that will help me get on the mountain one day. I'll be back."

As White begins his recovery process, Columbia native Anthony Alford has reached the end of his own. After bouncing back from a right wrist sprain suffered during spring training with Pittsburgh, Alford was outrighted by the Pirates and signed to a minor league deal with the Cleveland Guardians. On a roster that was often plagued with outfield injuries last fall, Alford provides a boost in depth, as a highly-touted young player who can play all three positions and is eager for the chance to make a splash. Through stints with a pair of minor league teams this spring, Alford has batted .222 with five home runs through 45 trips to the plate.

Just half an hour away in Hattiesburg, former CA Cougar Slade Wilks is playing a huge role in an outstanding season for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound sophomore has most recently embraced the role of being the team's designated hitter, batting .288 with the second most doubles (15) and fifth most home runs (8) in the lineup. The eighth was sent sailing over the fence Sunday afternoon, helping power the Southern Miss to a victory over the University of Texas-San Antonio. Wilks and the Eagles are currently ranked No. 14 in the nation, and following Sunday's win, they're projected to be a No. 1 seed when they make their final appearance in the Conference USA Tournament.

Right down the street from USM, another former Cougar, Wiley Cleland, is serving as a veteran leader for the surging William Carey Crusaders. The senior infielder hit a solo home run against Loyola in the semifinals of the SSAC Championship tournament May 5 that helped spur the William Carey to a comeback victory. A 7-0 shutout win over Faulkner University May 7 earned Cleland and the Crusaders the tournament title and cemented their automatic bid in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round, which was played Monday through Wednesday of this week.

Former CA standout Wiley Cleland has 11 home runs this year for William Carey.

Cleland was selected to the SSAC All-Tournament team, with a .353 batting average and 7 RBI to his credit during the tournament. For the season, he's hit .291 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI.

In Division II action, former Columbia Wildcat Grady Lucas just wrapped up his junior season at Blue Mountain College, helping lead the Toppers to a 28-26 overall record. Entering the SSAC Championship tournament as the No. 7 seed, BMC managed to knock off No. 2 seed Loyola 14-13 in the opening contest of the tournament before falling in back-to-back losses to William Carey and Loyola to end their season May 6. Lucas saw limited action this spring, taking to the plate only three times with no hits.

Sophomore Trace McNabb, who began his college career at Pearl River Community College, is now at Delta State University battling to help the Statesmen reach postseason play. The West Marion grad currently holds a 5.66 ERA and a 3-0 record on the mound, striking out 20 and allowing only 13 earned runs during his first campaign with the team. The Statesmen finished their regular-season schedule atop the Gulf South Conference, with a 32-15 overall record and a 20-7 record against conference foes. They'll begin postseason play Thursday when they take on Rollins College in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Championship Tournament.

In the JUCO ranks, another West Marion grad, Josh Boone, just finished a phenomenal freshman season at Co-Lin. Boone posted a .351 batting average through 42 games, racking up 27 runs, 20 RBI and 10 stolen bases for the Wolves. Although Co-Lin ended the year with a 12-31 record, Boone's success seems to indicate he'll play a significant role for the ball club when they return to action in 2023.

At Hinds, former CA Cougar Tate Duncan is preparing to make a run in the Region XXIII tournament with the Eagles. For the season, Duncan posted a 7.71 ERA with two earned runs allowed through four appearances on the mound. The Eagles finished their regular season with a 25-18 record and ranked No. 19 in the latest NJCAA DII Baseball rankings. They faced No. 3 LSU Eunice in Poplarville Monday in their opening contest of the MACCC Championship Tournament.

On the softball field, CA alum Bailey Buckley recently finished a strong sophomore season in Summit for Southwest Mississippi Community College. As a utility player for the Lady Bears, Buckley maintained a .304 batting average, hit the second most doubles (12) on the squad and brought home the third most RBI (28) to help spur the team to a 25-16 overall record during the 2022 season.

A former multi-sport standout from West Marion, Hannah Miller enjoyed a lot of success on the softball field as well during her sophomore season at Pearl River Community College. Miller's .331 batting average was the fourth highest on the team, having reached base for 48 hits with 31 RBI, 10 doubles and six home runs. Miller and the Lady Wildcats finished the regular season 27-15 overall, but their postseason journey was cut short with a pair of losses during the opening week of May. She recently signed with Alcorn State to continue her softball career with the Lady Braves.

Another CA alum, Kyla Williams, played a significant role this spring as a sophomore outfielder at Mississippi Delta Community College. Williams' .338 batting average ranked fourth among active Lady Trojans this season. She brought home the team's second most RBI (19) and led the squad in triples (3) as a veteran power hitter. Fellow Lady Trojans and CHS alum McKinley Newcomer saw limited action during her sophomore season in Moorhead, batting .375 through six contests with six hits from 16 plate appearances. MDCC wrapped up its season May first with two wins over SMCC in a doubleheader, earning positive momentum to build on next spring after a 13-31 season in 2022.