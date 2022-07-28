It's not about the size of the athlete — never has been, never will be — yet over the past decade, I've seen phenomenal young football players constantly get overlooked in recruiting because of their height or weight. That really needs to change.

Sure, when you're casting a country-wide net as a college football coach, measurements like height and weight can be a decent starting point. Perhaps the idea is that, if a player has the measurables, he can be coached up to whatever level it is you want him to perform on. But those measurables don't always tell the full story. Not only is it possible for "undersized" athletes to succeed at the highest levels of the game, but in reality it really isn't even that rare.

Let's start with the quarterback position. Around here, the name Drew Brees is almost sacred. He helped lift the New Orleans Saints to a level of prominence that still exists even after his retirement, and he did it in style. He shattered NFL records for years en route to bringing a Super Bowl to New Orleans and retiring as a surefire first ballot Hall of Famer.

Brees was 6-foot tall with cleats on.

Then there's Russell Wilson, yet another Super Bowl winning quarterback who owns the second highest career quarterback rating in NFL history. Known widely as "The Football Houdini," Wilson created a legacy of excellence with his quickness and agility in the pocket to go with one of the best arms the league has to offer.

Wilson is 5-foot-11.

If you've tuned in to ESPN over the past week, you've inevitably seen where Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray recently became the second highest paid QB in the NFL. Murray is a multi-sport athlete who could've just as easily made his fortune on the baseball diamond, but his skills under center have now earned him a five-year, $230 million contract.

Murray is 5-foot-10, and that might be a generous listing.

The same goes for running backs, and you don't have to look very hard to find proof. Columbia legend and NFL Hall of Fame running back Walter "Sweetness" Payton was a nine-time Pro Bowler who once owned the league records for career rushing yards, touchdowns and all-purpose yards. The last thing anyone thinks of when he comes to mind is the fact that he was only 5-foot-10.

Besides, fellow gridiron legends Barry Sanders (5-foot-8) and Emmitt Smith (5-foot-9) were even shorter.

The list of examples grows even larger when you get to receivers. Steve Smith, Greg Jennings and Devin Hester are each heralded as Hall of Famers and elite game changers, despite the fact that they were each under six feet tall. Former Pittsburgh Steeler and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown is widely believed to be one of the greatest to ever play the position. With four First Team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring on his resume, he's a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame. All 5-foot-10 of him.

We've only touched on three positions, but exceptions to this impossible standard can be found on both sides of the ball in every single game. It can most definitely be seen on local fields, where each and every fall high school players light up scoreboards with skill sets that get overlooked by scouts simply because they don't fit into the cookie-cutter that college programs are looking to fill.

I would argue that, if anything, undersized athletes consistently out-work their peers as a means of compensating for what they lack in size. Like the vast majority of us, they weren't born with exceptional genetic attributes that make them stand out in crowds. They have to work twice as hard for everything they get, and the result of that work ethic often leads to really special accomplishments.

To any players who might fall into this category, I hope you'll never allow those unrealistic standards to dictate your dreams and aspirations. Your potential and value aren't based on whether you fit into boxes created by people who barely even know who you are. If you put in the work to become the best you can be at your craft, a time will come when those critics will no longer be able to overlook you. The cream always rises to the top, and at the end of the day, that's the only measurement that truly matters.