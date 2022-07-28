With the beginning of a new school year comes an all new slate of competition for local student athletes. Among the first to hit the ground running will be the Columbia Academy Lady Cougars softball team, a young but athletic group that hopes to capitalize on growth achieved in the previous season.

Overall, the Lady Cougars were pleased with what they accomplished in 2021. They finished fourth in their district, earning themselves a spot in the MAIS South State postseason tournament. A pair of seniors who led the way, Abi Williams and Presley Dease, signed scholarships to compete at the next level, and a wealth of younger playmakers racked up valuable playing time and experience on the diamond. Head coach Kyle Wilks said he likes the direction his team is headed in, and he believes the progress they've made will show when the Lady Cougars take the field for their first contest on Friday.

"We've had so many young kids on the team here recently, but a lot of them got on the field last fall and got some good experience under their belts," Wilks said. "But I have a good group, and I think we're finally starting to get to where we want to be."

Of course, to get to where they want to be, the Lady Cougars have to do something that not many teams like to do — prepare over a long, hot summer. Wilks said the timing of their season can be challenging, but he feels they found the right balance between buckling down in practice and allowing the players to enjoy their time away from school.

"It's a lot different than the public schools, which play in the spring. The hardest thing for me, entering my fourth year, is practicing during the summer," Wilks said. "It just gets tough, competing with vacations, church trips and everything else. Of course, you want your kids to go do those things and experience all that; but at the same time, we're trying to prepare for a pretty grueling season.

"It is difficult, but I think we've done a good job with it. All of our kids have been here, and they've worked really hard, so I really feel like they're where they need to be heading into the season. Anything you try to do over the course of the summer is a challenge, but our girls have seemed to handle it really well, and they're ready to compete."

Abby Pevey will take on a significant role for the Lady Cougars during her senior season, both in the circle as a reliable pitcher and at the plate as the team's top returning hitter. Pevey posted a .449 batting average as a junior, with 24 RBI and a pair of home runs. Macey Branch and Taylor Berard are both slated to join Pevey in the pitching rotation this season. Newcomer Molly Sistrunk will start the season as the Lady Cougars' catcher.

Maggie Wilks, another senior who will start in centerfield, adds a big bat to the lineup as well, having hit .364 with 5 RBI and six doubles to her credit as a junior. Her sister, Macie Wilks, who hit .354 with 13 RBI and two homers last year, will be back in the starting lineup at third base. Back at first base will be Allie Watts, who belted three home runs last year to go with 21 RBI and a .384 batting average.

With only two seniors and one junior on the roster, Wilks said the remaining roles will be earned over the course of the next several weeks, as a number of underclassmen continue to compete for opportunities to make an impact on the field.

"We'll be mixing a lot of kids in and out until we can kind of get that right feel for what we want to do. And that's the good thing about playing these early tournaments," Wilks said. "You know, by the time you get to that first district game, which I believe is Aug. 11, we'll have a pretty good idea of what we've got and what we want to do with the lineup. We've got a lot of talent. We just have to find the best ways to utilize it all."

Although the youthful lineup adds pressure for the upperclassmen to perform at a consistently high level, Wilks said he's confident in their ability to rise to the challenge and make their senior season one to remember.

"I've told them that, as a team, we're going to go as far as they can take us," Wilks said. "Both seniors are really good kids, and both are committed to play at the next level. They're really good kids who show up every day and work hard, and that's all you can really ask for from your seniors as a coach. We're going to rely on them a lot, and I think they'll both have really big years for us."

Once the competition begins, it will rarely stop until October. The Lady Cougars will kick off their season Friday with a home game at 6:30 p.m. against Sylva Bay Academy, and on Saturday they'll compete in a tournament at Simpson Academy. They'll host their own round robin tournament on Aug. 20, followed by more tournament appearances at Wayne Academy on Aug. 27, at Brookhaven Academy on Sept. 10 and at Jackson Prep on Sept. 17. They'll end the regular season Sept. 20 on their home field against Amite School Center before diving into what they hope will be a long and successful postseason run.

As the first official game week arrives, Wilks and the Lady Cougars are setting lofty goals for themselves in 2022, one of which is placing higher in a district that proved to be among the toughest in the state a year ago.

"Last year we placed fourth behind Brookhaven, Silliman and Bowling Green. Silliman and Bowling Green both ended up playing for the state championship," Wilks recalled. "So we've obviously got a tough road ahead of us, but I really think it's our time to respond well and make a push to get in that conversation.

"If you place well in district, make it through the South State tournament and win a couple games in the State tournament, then at that point anything can happen. Our girls have been putting in the work, and we're excited to get things going. We're just going to take it all one step at a time, and we’ll see where that leads us."