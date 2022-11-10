Father Time is undefeated. It's a phrase we've all heard over and over throughout life, often as we root for veteran athletes to wind back the clock and show us a glimpse of what used to be. But what if the truth is that Father Time was never an opponent to be beaten but rather our greatest ally in a quest to make the most of what life has to offer?

Most recently, such has been the storyline for one Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion who spent the past 23 years — more than half his life — stamping his name all over the NFL record books. At 45 years old, Brady's now the oldest starting quarterback in league history. Although he announced his retirement back in February, his relentless drive to compete eventually reeled him back in to pursue at least one more shot at experiencing all the glory that comes with winning on the sport's grandest platform.

But something seems to have changed this time around. Brady doesn't appear to be enjoying himself as much, partly because his Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled in a 4-5 start to the season and partly due to well-documented, ongoing personal issues. He and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, filed for divorce last week after 13 years of marriage. Although the two of them are the only ones who know the full story, Bündchen has gone on record saying she was disappointed in Brady's decision to return to football, which has been a third party in their relationship since the very first day they met.

Brady's demeanor on the field, and even his appearance in interviews, has been noticeably impacted by all the chaos that's surrounded him over the past several weeks. As a single man who's never been married, it's impossible for me to know exactly how Brady feels about his situation, but I can't help but imagine he has to be pondering one question in particular. Was this worth it?

After all, how could it be? How could an eighth Super Bowl ring be more important than the wedding band he's worn on his left hand for the past 13 years? And how could a 23rd year of making memories with his teammates outweigh the chance to make memories with his three children?

Although circumstances vary, we all face similar challenges in life. Time can only be spent once, and we all struggle to find the right balance between investing into our careers, our relationships, our values and our own personal health. We often find ourselves seeking just one more promotion, one more raise or one more marquee achievement that we trick ourselves into believing will make us fully content. The sad reality is that it just never quite works out the way we envisioned.

At 45 years of age, is it possible that the biggest win of Brady's career could ultimately come from his relentless battle against Father Time? Or contrarily, will it go down as his biggest loss? I believe that's up to him, but when it's all said and done, he'll likely wish he'd have put less effort into fighting time and put more effort into savoring it.

There's a time for everything, but time is nonrefundable. Choose wisely how you spend it.

Brad Crowe is sports editor of The Columbian-Progress. He may be reached at (601) 736-2611 or sports@columbianprogress.com