Life is tough. No one is exempt from the occasional mishaps or embarrassing mistakes that remind us all to stay on our toes. You can cry about it, or you can laugh about it. For the sake of my own personal sanity, I've elected to use my editorial space as an opportunity to choose the latter.

Remember your first car? The one that might not have been your first choice — or your second choice — but for the time being, it was the only choice, and that was good enough. Mine was a brown '05 Chevy Cavalier, and I drove that little thing until the wheels fell off. I made a lot of great memories in that car, but on this one particular occasion, it became the source of one of my most embarrassing moments.

I was making my routine drive to Wayne County High School on a rainy morning, and the streets were absolutely flooded. Even clear, sunny mornings are a bit of a dread at that age, so the gloomy weather was just the icing on the cake. As I was sitting at a red light not far from my destination, a school bus pulled up right next to me.

To my surprise, every kid on the bus — many of whom were my classmates — swarmed to the side of the bus closest to me. They were all waving and smiling. As a bit of an introvert, I wasn't quite sure how to respond to getting that much attention all at once. But I remember just shrugging it off and thinking, "Hey, I guess these guys are just happy to see me. Maybe this won't be such a bad day after all."

Within an hour, no less than 10 people came to me and asked, "Hey, don't you drive a little brown car?" I was afraid to know why they were asking, but of course, I had to know.

"Your front bumper cover came off. We were trying to tell you that it was floating away back at that four-way stop, but we couldn't get your attention."

As an overly-proud 16-year-old, my ego wouldn't let me admit that I was the culprit. I insisted that it couldn't have been me because my car was fine once I got to school that morning. The truth was, however, that I just hadn't checked.

Soon after, I was called to the office. My grandpa, who worked nearby the school, called to let me know that he found my bumper cover floating down Azalea Drive like the Mayflower, and he stopped to pick it up for me. How he knew it was mine, I may never know. I guess I'll just chalk that one up to paternal instincts.

At that point, I bit the bullet and made a beeline to the student parking lot, still holding onto hope that I may have a long-lost twin who drove the same vehicle. Part of me died when I rounded the corner and laid eyes on that little bumperless, brown Cavalier. I took the liberty of checking myself out of school that day to drive to my grandpa's office, where he was having a good laugh at my expense. I didn't think it was that funny at the time, but now I think about it with a chuckle just about every time it rains.

Moral of the story? Don't take yourself too seriously. Life will happen, and it won't always be picture perfect, but if you're lucky enough to have people nearby who care about you, they'll help make sure you land on your feet.

Oh, and if a bus full of teenagers begin waving and smiling at you, pull over. They aren't just happy to see you. -

