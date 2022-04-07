The West Marion Trojans punched their ticket to Round 2 of the MHSAA playoffs Saturday, completing a two-game sweep over Wesson to advance and keep their postseason dreams alive and well entering the month of May.

In postseason baseball, pitching is always crucial. Thanks to strong performances from eighth-grader Kolby Stringer and freshman Trace McDonald, head coach Derrick Jerkins said he believes pitching was the Trojans' strong point as they carved their way through Wesson's batting lineup for consecutive wins.

"I thought our pitchers brought their A-game," Jerkins said. "We've seen them on the mound throughout the spring performing really well for us. Those two guys, they just don't let the moment get too big for them. They aren't your typical eighth-grader and freshman. They've been out there in battles with us all season long, so I don't really have any problem putting those young guys out there in big moments. They handled it really well, as always."

The Trojans earned the first win of the series Friday 1-0 in a low-scoring road game. A Kollin Green single in the top of the first brought home Tre' Broom for what proved to be the only run of the contest. Thanks to six shutout innings from Kolby Stringer, who fanned seven in the process, and three strikeouts from Broom, who came in to close, one run was ultimately all the Trojans would need to seal the victory.

Eager to put the series away, the Trojans came out swinging and delivered a dominant 13-run performance in Saturday's Game 2 at home. Already leading 6-0 in the bottom of the third, Broom blasted a grand slam over the right-field fence to cushion West Marion's lead even more. The standout senior was 2-for-2 at the plate with three runs and 6 RBI, leading the charge for the Trojans in a 13-3 win.

Jonathan Miller was perfect at the plate as well, batting 2-for-2 and scoring a pair of runs. McDonald was the winning pitcher, striking out two and allowing no runs on one hit through three innings on the mound.

West Marion's second-round opponent will be Southeast Lauderdale, the No. 1 seed out of Region 5-3A. The Tigers earned back-to-back wins over Raleigh on Friday and Saturday to seal their spot in Round 2. With competition getting stiffer each and every round, Jerkins said the Trojans will have to remain locked in and bring their A-game if they want to make it past the Tigers and continue their postseason run.

"We've played Southeast Lauderdale three times since I started coaching here. They bunt a lot and play a lot of small ball, and they're typically just a really fundamentally good team," Jerkins said. "We've just got to match them in that and continue doing what we've been doing all season. Usually, the team that makes the least amount of errors has a real good shot to take home the win."

Game 1 of the series between the Trojans and the Tigers is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Southeast Lauderdale, and Game 2 will be played at West Marion on Saturday at 6 p.m. If necessary, the series will be decided with a Game 3 back at Southeast Lauderdale Monday.