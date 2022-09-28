The East Marion Eagles (1-4) fell behind early in Friday night's road game against the Class 4A Northeast Jones Tigers. With several key pieces of the roster out due to injuries, the Eagles were unable to claw their way out of the hole, ultimately falling by a score of 44-14.

The Tigers set the tone early with a physical running game that allowed them to dictate the pace of the contest for most of the evening. They opened the game with an eight-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard QB sneak into the end zone. After forcing the Eagles' offense to go three-and-out on the ensuing drive, they extended their lead with a 73-yard touchdown on the first play of their following drive.

The Eagles came close to narrowing the gap late in the first quarter, scoring on a 27-yard run by Jadarrius Mallard, but the run was called back due to an offensive holding penalty that put them in a third-and-long situation near midfield. Two plays later, the Eagles picked off a pass attempt by LJ Andrews and marched right back down the field to score on another 1-yard QB sneak and capture a 23-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Eagles found no success moving the chains in the second quarter, as their four drives ended with two punts and two turnovers on downs. One of those punts came off the side of Andrews' foot and set up a short field for the Tigers' offense, which capitalized with a 25-yard touchdown run to carry a 30-0 advantage into halftime.

East Marion's first score of the evening came in the third quarter when John Johnson got behind the Tigers' secondary and caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Andrews. After the score, Northeast Jones began chewing the clock, stringing together back-to-back long touchdown drives that added even more cushion to its lead.

The final drive of the contest was all about Cory Johnson, who rushed for 60 yards on six carries and punched the ball into the end zone on final play of regulation. The extra point brought the contest to an end with a final score of 44-14.

East Marion head coach Jerry Fletcher said he knew his short-handed roster would face a tough task against a Northeast Jones team with twice as many players. Ultimately he believes that too many self-inflicted wounds, paired with failure to capitalize on early opportunities sealed their fate in their fourth loss of the 2022 season.

"We had a few key players who just weren't able to play in this one, and we were already pretty outnumbered as it was," Fletcher said. "But I give all the credit in the world to Northeast Jones. They've got a really big, physical football team. They were well-coached, and they did what they had to do to come away with the win."

Fletcher said he and his staff have learned a lot about their team over the course of non-district play. Although they were only able to capture one victory in the process, he still believes the Eagles have enough talent to turn things around with a successful run through district play, which will begin on Friday when they host Region 7-2A rival Loyd Star.

"We've taken our lumps early, but we've learned a lot in the process," Fletcher said. "Of course, district play is what matters most. We still have a lot of football ahead of us, and we believe when we start facing teams that are our size, we'll have a chance to make some things happen. So we're in good spirits and we're still working towards the goals we set for ourselves back in August."