The Columbia Wildcats (4-1) took their first loss of the season at home against the rival Jaguars of Jeff Davis County (3-2). Despite a hot start to the contest, opportunities to score came few and far in between for the Wildcats in a 41-22 loss that head coach Chip Bilderback hopes his team can learn from as they move forward into district play.

"It was kind of a weird night to be honest. I thought we came out of the gate really strong, but for the most part I didn't think we played with enough sense of urgency to beat a really good football team like Jeff Davis," Bilderback said. "We let a lot of opportunities slip right through our fingers, you just can't let that happen and expect to win against a really good football team."

The strong start was kickstarted by Amarion Fortenberry, who returned the opening kickoff to the Jaguars' 49-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Collin Haney connected with DJ Cloyd on a screen pass that went 49 yards to the house for a Wildcats touchdown. In an effort to douse the home team's momentum, the Jaguars responded by stringing together a methodical, seven-play drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown run to tie things up 7-7.

Following punts by both teams on the next two drives, the Wildcats clawed their way back into scoring position on a drive that began at midfield. Freshman kicker Luke Davis left his mark on the game with a 25-yard field goal through the uprights to lift the Wildcats to a 10-7 lead midway through the opening quarter. An interception by Jeremiah Tatum on the Jaguars' following drive set up a 27-yard touchdown run by Jalon Anderson to put Columbia ahead 16-7 entering the second quarter of action.

Unfazed by the early deficit, the Jaguars once again marched down field with a time-consuming, six-play drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown run. The next Wildcats drive ended with a punt from deep within their own territory, which was blocked by the Jaguars and recovered at the 7-yard line.

Two plays later, the Wildcats' defense forced a fumble that proved to be one of the most pivotal moments of the ball game. The loose ball rolled into the end zone and was recovered by a Jaguars receiver for another score, narrowing Columbia's lead to 20-16.

"That was a really big moment in the ball game for both teams," Bilderback said. "If you go back to that moment, it could've really turned the momentum in our favor if we'd recovered it. In every game, there are a few key plays that teams can look at and say, 'That's where it all changed,' and it felt like that was one of those moments. Unfortunately, it worked in Jeff Davis' favor."

However, the Wildcats responded strongly once again with a big play on special teams. Fortenberry returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards to the house for a touchdown that gave Columbia a 22-20 advantage entering the locker room at halftime.

Columbia's offense found little success in the third quarter. Two of their three drives ended with turnovers on downs, and the other ended with a punt. Jeff Davis scored twice in the period, with both touchdowns occurring on fourth-down plays where Bilderback believes his defense fell short of finishing the job and getting their offense back on the field.

"At the end of the night, that was the big difference in the ball game. JDC was 4-for-4 on fourth down, with two of those being touchdowns, and we were only 2-for-9 on third downs," Bilderback said. "Offensively, we've got to do a better job of moving the sticks, and defensively we've got to do a better job on third and fourth down to get off the field and get our offense the ball back. I just felt like we were on our heels most of the night defensively, and that was my fault, but we're going to fix that moving forward."

Down 34-22 with just over four minutes remaining on the clock, Columbia's offense retook the field hoping for a quick score. Haney fired a 10-yard pass to Cloyd that would've moved the chains, but the ball ricocheted off his hands and into the hands of a Jaguars defender, who returned it 22 yards to the end zone for the final score of a 41-22 ball game.

Despite coming up short in the contest, Bilderback believes his team can learn lessons from the game that could propel them into another strong run through district play, which will begin this Friday when they travel to Sumrall to take on the Bobcats.

"I think we need to see a lot more urgency and attention to detail moving forward, but at the end of the day all losses don't have to be chalked up as a bad thing. It can be a good thing for us if we learn from our mistakes and respond the right way," he said. "We played a really good football team. Jeff Davis is one of the best 3A teams in the state, and they always take a lot of pride in playing well when they face us. I don't want to take any credit away from them. They did a great job of executing their game plan and, for the most part, dictating the pace of the football game. When you play a championship-caliber football team, you better bring it on every snap, and I didn't think we did that.

"But that's why you want to play tough teams like JDC on your non-district schedule. They really challenge you, and if you're willing to learn from it, it'll put you in better position to succeed in your region. So we're going to learn from our mistakes and get back to work because we've still got a whole lot of football ahead of us."