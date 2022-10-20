Fifty years ago, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX into effect, kickstarting an ongoing quest to level the playing field for young women both in academics and athletics. It’s been a long journey, and there’s still plenty of work to be done, but the progress that’s been made can be seen far and wide — even right here in Marion County.

Very few know that to be true more so than Millie McKenzie and Earnestine Dillon, both of whom were blessed with the opportunity to pursue degrees as student athletes then return the favor by entering the field of coaching and inspiring generations of young girls to do the same.

For McKenzie, a longtime local basketball and softball coach who retired from West Marion in the spring, the success of Title IX becomes evident simply by reflecting on her time as a student at Columbia Academy. She was driven to compete from a very young age, but opportunities to do so always seemed to be few and far between.

“I always loved sports. I participated in any sport that was available to me all the way back to fourth grade, which was really only basketball at that time,” McKenzie recalled. “When I reached junior high, track was offered, but not every year. In high school, tennis was offered. So long before I began my coaching career, it was pretty clear that girls just weren’t being given the same opportunities as the boys.”

Gradually, things began to change. Dillon, a native of Tylertown who now coaches the track and field team at Columbia High School, recalls being inspired from a young age by Florence Griffith Joyner and Gail Devers, two iconic female track stars who helped fuel her passion to compete. That passion allowed her to earn a scholarship to Ole Miss and pursue a degree that set her on a lifelong journey to provide the same opportunity for other young girls like herself.

“In a sense, they were really pioneers of what it means to have an opportunity to chase your dreams and excel as a female in athletics,” Dillon said. “Before they came along, you really didn’t see that many women excelling in sports and being recognized for their achievements.

“I think that really does make a difference. To see young ladies like yourself competing and succeeding makes you think, ‘You know, if they can do this, maybe I can, too.’”

As more opportunities became available for girls to compete and be recognized for their talents, more people began to take notice. McKenzie remembers her days as a graduate assistant with the Mississippi Delta State women’s basketball program, which had just completed a historic run of winning three consecutive national championships.

“That was the first time that I really got to see just how important women’s sports were and how much of an impact they could have,” McKenzie said. “Nothing against the guys’ teams, of course, but the gyms were always packed for the girls. When the girls’ games ended, half of the fans would leave.”

As time went on, Title IX continued opening doors for females in the world of sports, not only as athletes, but as coaches calling the shots. McKenzie and Dillon began their own coaching careers and watched firsthand as female athletics surged into a new age of greater involvement and greater success. Throughout that evolution, both maintain that it was never the athletes themselves who changed. Females were always capable of achieving greatness in sports. They just needed a fair shot, and Title IX provided just that.

“That’s the difference that I see today. It’s not that female athletes have changed, it’s that they’re being given more opportunities to show what they can do,” Dillon said. “And I’m so happy to see that because I’ve been in their shoes, and I’ve seen how beneficial sports can be for a young girl. For me, athletics taught me discipline. I always tell my students that quitting is easy, but staying the course and finishing what you started is rewarding, and it’s a trait that you take on and carry with you throughout life.”

That said, there is still work to be done. The playing field may be more level than before, but McKenzie believes it’s the responsibility of those who have reaped the benefits to continue giving back and creating more opportunities for the generations to come.

“We still have a long way to go, but I’m so proud of the steps that have been taken and the doors that have been opened for so many like myself,” McKenzie said. “It’s a wonderful thing. Before 1972, a very low percentage of women were receiving opportunities to pursue college degrees. I really hope that the women who have gotten that opportunity thanks to athletics will look back on that 1972 ruling and appreciate just how much it changed the game for all of us.”