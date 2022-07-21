The Columbia High School soccer teams will kicking off the school year under new instruction, as the program welcomes new head soccer coach Nick Roberts to its staff.

Roberts, the son of former East Marion High School football coach Randy Roberts, is certainly no stranger to the Marion County sports scene. He believes that growing up as the son of a coach helped him discover his own passion for the craft.

"It's always been in my life," Roberts said. "I've been around it ever since I was a little kid, and I've always had a passion for helping people. Now I get to do it professionally, and I feel very blessed to have that opportunity."

Roberts began playing soccer as an eighth-grade student at North Forrest, where he played all the way through his senior year. He received an athletic scholarship to Southwest Community College, where he started on the school's inaugural men's soccer team. After two years of competing with the Bears, he continued his education at Southern Miss in order to pursue a coaching career.

Columbia is the fourth stop of Roberts’ coaching journey, having coached archery, football and soccer at McComb, Bay High and East Marion.

Roberts, who will also be coaching the Jefferson Middle School football team, said his process-oriented style of coaching derived from a long list of coaches who taught him important lessons throughout his own athletic career, the first and foremost being his father.

"One of them would definitely be my dad. He instilled in me that it's not about your wins and losses but about the culture you build," Roberts said. "It's not the product that ultimately matters, it's about the process that gets you there.

"When I was hired at McComb, I was hired by Malcolm Jones. He was the head football coach and athletic director. He was a phenomenal coach, and he taught me how to handle situations and people. Then there was David Strother, my soccer coach at Southwest. He was a great mentor and taught me a lot, both on the soccer field and just about life in general. There have been so many people like that along the way, but I wouldn't be where I am today without those three guys."

Ultimately, through his process, Roberts hopes to instill valuable lessons in each of his players that are not only useful in helping them succeed on the soccer field but in any other field they choose to take on in life after high school.

"The culture that I want to build here — and it's coming quickly because these kids are phenomenal — hits the main four parts of their lives," Roberts explained. "There's the social part, the emotional part, the physical part and the spiritual part. And when I say spiritual, I'm talking about having that belief in themselves that they can do and accomplish whatever they set their minds to. I want all four of those parts of their lives to be positively impacted by their time on this team and make them better people.

"Championships, you know, that's what we grind and practice for. But if they can leave better than they came, that's my personal goal for all of my students."

As a new member of the Columbia High School family, Roberts believes he is in just the right place to see that culture come to fruition, surrounded by others who are eager to see each program and department reach success.

"Just knowing that you're with an administration that really has your back is really empowering for a coach," Roberts said. "I'm always being asked, 'Coach, what do you need' or 'Coach, how can we help?' It just puts your mind at ease and helps you focus more on your coaching duties. The faculty here, the administration and the community support are all first class, and I'm just really blessed and excited to be a part of the Wildcat family now."