This week The Columbian-Progress spotlights Micheal Turner.

Q: When and where were you born?

A: I was born in Montgomery, Ala. on Jan. 12, 1989.

Q: Where did you attend school?

A: I went to Clarke Prep School in Grove Hill, Ala.

Q: Where do you work? Tell us about your job/company.

A: I am a detective with the Columbia Police Department. I served 12 years in law enforcement in Alabama before moving to Columbia in December.

Q: What led you to your profession?

A: It was something I wanted to do ever since I was a kid. My whole life revolved around law enforcement from the time I was a little boy all the way until now.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job?

A: What I enjoy most about working here is working with the family-oriented department that we have and meeting people. This is a really good community, so I enjoy getting out and meeting everyone.

Q: What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

A: I think the most challenging part thus far would just be the fact that I'm new and don't know as many people here, but I'm doing my best to get around and meet people so everybody will know who I am.

Q: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your career?

A: Patience is everything, and that's something I've learned to focus on. Chief (Michael) Kelly is one of the most patient people I've ever met, and I'm really thankful to have him here to tell us, "Alright, let's slow down and think about this."

Q: When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A: I wanted to be in law enforcement. A lot of people say, "Oh, I wanted to be a police officer when I grew up," but I truly did and was blessed to be able to do so.

Q: What was your first job?

A: My first job was in law enforcement with the Thomasville Police Department.

Q: Who is the person who has been most influential in your life?

A: That would have to be my dad, Charles Turner. As far as what I want to be as a husband, what I wanted to be as a father, dedication and hard work go, he's been the one to teach me all those lessons.

Q: What is your spouse’s name?

A: My wife's name is Laremie Turner.

Q: Do you have children?

A: Yes, we have three boys: Bowen (11), Jackson (7) and Creed (3).

Q: If you could have anything for your last meal on earth, what would it be?

A: Anything with chicken. It's pretty hard to go wrong with chicken.

Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

A: I'd love to visit Ireland someday.

Q: What hobbies do you like to do in your spare time?

A: Any time I'm not working, I try to spend time with my family. I do spend a lot of time away for work, so we try to get out and do something any time we get the chance. I spend a lot of time at the ballpark. Not so much a hobby as it is just dad spending time with his boys.

Q: If you could have lunch with anyone from your life or history, who would it be and why?

A: I really enjoy having a good meal with my wife, so it would have to be her.

Q: What is your biggest guilty pleasure?

A: Probably sweets.

Q: What moment in your life has had the biggest impact on who you are today?

A: I think it would be when I first started working to fight human trafficking. I met Brad Dennis and Jody Dyess, and they really opened my eyes and sparked my interest in child exploitation work.

Q: What is one thing you want to do that you’ve never tried?

A: I'd like to go skydiving one day.

Q: Using one word for each, what are your top three defining characteristics?

A: Hard-working, dedicated and passionate.

Q: How would you like to be remembered?

A: I want to be remembered as somebody who gave his all to help other people. I put myself second to my job, and I want the victims from each case to know that somebody cares and is working hard on their behalf.

- By Brad Crowe