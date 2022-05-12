For just the second time in program history, the Southern Miss' baseball team remains alive and well entering the NCAA Super Regionals. The No. 11 national seed Golden Eagles (47-17) punched their ticket Monday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park with a come-from-behind 8-7 victory over LSU, fueled by several heroic performances, including that of Columbia Academy alum and Bunker Hill native Slade Wilks.

Reaching Monday's showdown with the Tigers was a pretty tall task on its own. After falling in a 7-6 loss to LSU Saturday, Southern Miss battled back to win two games Sunday, the first being a 4-3 victory in extra innings over Kennesaw State and the second being an 8-4 victory in a rematch against the Tigers.

Less than 24 hours later, the two teams retook Hill Denson Field for one last bout that proved to be the biggest thriller of the weekend with a record-setting crowd of 5,256 in attendance.

In the top of the first, Vancleave native Carson Paetow got the party started with a solo shot over the right field wall to give the Golden Eagles an early lead, but three singles in the bottom of the inning lifted the Tigers to a 3-1 advantage. A solo home run in the bottom of the third extended their lead to 4-1 before the Golden Eagles began mounting a comeback.

Following a sac fly by Christopher Sargent to tie the game 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, Wilks hit an RBI single to lift the Golden Eagles back into the lead. With their backs against the wall, the Tigers clawed their way back into a 7-7 tie entering the ninth and final inning.

Wilks delivered once again when it mattered most, hitting another single in the top of the ninth to advance the go-ahead run from first to third. That set the stage for a sacrifice fly by Danny Lynch, bringing home Sargent for what ultimately became the winning run in a historic 8-7 win for Southern Miss.

Wilks, who finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI, said a big source of his confidence at the plate this season has been the trust he and his teammates have in one another to step up and make big plays in big moments.

"We've got a really great lineup, one through nine," Wilks said. "Every guy who steps to the plate is capable of getting those big hits when we need them the most, and a lot of different guys have seized their opportunity to do that over the course of the season. I'm just honored to be able to do my part whenever my number is called."

Tyler Stuart, who took the mound with two outs in the eighth, retired the side with a strikeout then retired three consecutive batters in the ninth to earn the win and improve to 3-0 on the season. Tanner Hall got the start and went two-plus innings before the Golden Eagles went to the pen three times — calling on Chandler Best, Dalton Rogers and Landon Harper to get big outs —before Stuart slammed the door on the Tigers to end the contest.

The win earned Southern Miss its first Super Regional appearance under the leadership of head coach Scott Berry, who was an assistant coach for the program during a 2009 postseason run that ended in Omaha. Though he isn't necessarily surprised to see his team reach such a milestone, Wilks said it was surreal to be a part of the group that finally got it done.

"These are the kind of moments you really want when you sign up to play for a great program. For a long time, we just weren't able to get over that hump, and this year we finally got it done," Wilks said. "It's everything you'd imagine it to be and more. We're all excited and ready to keep this thing going."

Berry has led the program to eight NCAA Tournament appearances since taking the helm in 2010 and said the opportunity to return to an even bigger stage is another huge milestone for himself, his team and a lot of faithful fans.

“It’s special. It is something we have never been able to do, and now we can check that box,” Berry said. “We’ve only been a part of one super regional in 2009 (as a program) in Florida. Certainly that was an exciting time. I’m the only one of our staff that was a part of that and I know that feeling. That’s what I told the team, that you understand the feeling of this regional, but the feeling of winning a super regional to go to Omaha is even more special.”

As if the script wasn't exciting enough already, Southern Miss' Super Regional opponent will be none other than the Ole Miss Rebels, who punched their ticket Monday as well with a resounding 22-6 win over Arizona.

The Golden Eagles and Rebels squared off twice in the regular season, with Southern Miss winning the first 10-7 and Ole Miss winning the second 4-1. With a trip to the College World Series on the line, the stage is now set for what could arguably be the toughest ticket to buy in Mississippi baseball history. Of course, Berry said that won't stop fans of either team from packing out The Pete for one last series in Hattiesburg.

“There’s no other state that loves baseball more than Mississippi,” Berry said. “You look at total attendance for all three schools in our state versus the schools in any other state, and it’s not even close.

“This state is passionate about baseball. Ole Miss fans are, too, just Mississippi State.”

"It's going to be a lot of fun," Wilks said. "Ole Miss has a really great team, and both teams have worked really hard to get this far. We're going to put our best on the field and see what happens."