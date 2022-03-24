Last week, I had the opportunity to introduce myself as the new sports editor and a new member of your community. After settling in at the office and getting to know my wonderful new coworkers, I hit the ground running to meet many of the coaches and student athletes I'll be bragging on in each edition to come. As everyone knows, first impressions matter; and much like Mr. Eli Lowery of the Columbia Wildcats baseball team who has been on quite the hot streak lately, you guys hit it out of the park. That being said, I thought I'd take a moment to share a few of the things I've noticed about your local sports programs that make me really excited about what's in store for my future here in Marion County.

As I'm sure will come as absolutely no surprise, the first thing that jumps out about your local sports scene is the incredibly rich history. I couldn't wait for the chance to make my first visit to Columbia High and get a glimpse of Walter Payton's statue in front of their gorgeous new football stadium. I watched a coworker's eyes light up as she told me stories from her days attending high school with "Sweetness" and how he'd often light up the scoreboard before fans were even settled into their seats. I was told I might get the privilege of meeting his brother, Eddie, who had an illustrious career of his own, both on the gridiron and as a revolutionary golf coach at Jackson State. I've begun learning about several other local legends such as Jackie Smith, Joe Owens, Terry Irvin and Bobby Hamilton, who helped pave the way for all the success your programs are still enjoying to this very day. As a sports history buff, the most exciting part of it all is that I still have so much more to learn.

Another thing I found just as exciting to learn is that these stories of local standouts aren't all in hindsight. There are a ton of exceptional athletes at every level who are still in the process of writing their own legacies for the hometown history books. I instantly recognized the name of Las Vegas Raider Johnathan Abram, whom I had the pleasure of shooting photos of during his days as a ball-hawk safety for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. I remember the waves of excitement that overcame crowds as "Night Night" Colby White approached the mound to close out big games for the Diamond Dawgs. I've also begun learning about the emerging new standouts who are still here in Marion County, such as East Marion freshman Adrinae Aikens, who has already broken multiple state records en route to this weekend's MHSAA state championship meet during her very first year of competition. There are incredible things happening for local athletes nearly everywhere you turn, which makes my task of bragging on them a stroll in the park.

None of the above would be here to brag about, however, if not for this one final thing I first noticed about Marion County's local sports scene — your passion. I've already covered games filled with fans who couldn't have been more excited to cheer on their hometown teams. I've met coaches who offered a warm welcome and raved over the incredible things their student athletes are overcoming, both on their fields of play and in life. I've been told how much these communities care about sports and how important my new role is a sports journalist. It is a role that I am genuinely honored to have, and I can assure you all that it is every sports writer's dream to work in communities that are this passionate about seeing their programs and student athletes continue to succeed.

Again, the best part is that, in one week, I've barely scratched the surface of what makes this place, these people and these sports programs so special. I am elated for all that is in store as not only a new resident but a new Marion County sports fan.